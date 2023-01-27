Items from The Collection of Hollywood Sound Editor Milton Burrow will be Auctioned Online, Jan. 29

Fullerton, CA, 2023-Jan-27 — /EPR Network/ — Items from the collection of award-winning Hollywood sound editor Milton Burrow, plus pieces from his sons who were also in the sound business in Hollywood, will come up for bid in a live online auction scheduled for Sunday, January 29th, by Golden Sun Auctions, Inc. (formerly Appraisal & Estate Sale Specialists, Inc.), starting at 12 pm Pacific time.

Mr. Burrow began working in the mailroom at MovieTone Studios (now Fox Studios), in 1950 but soon began working in the sound department. Fox, Universal, Warner Brothers and Paramount all recognized his talent for precise, accurate sound design and he forged close relationships with many of Hollywood’s biggest actors, directors and producers.

It was Clint Eastwood who gave Burrow photo stills, publicity shots and endless reels of film and sound to contribute to his own library. These are the artifacts of more than 40 years working in the film industry and more than 60 years of friendships that extended beyond his work. The collection was further brought along by his sons, Neil and Scott.

The 587-lot auction is officially titled Hollywood Memorabilia, Antiques & More. Some of the expected top-selling items feature Marilyn Monroe. These include the following:

– A dedication shadowbox for the movie Some Like It Hot (1959), featuring images that are stills from the movie and its main characters (Monroe, Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis), plus a movie lobby card. The centerpiece item is a small white purse with a gold handle that’s signed by all of the above-named stars. Comes with a COA (est. $5,000-$10,000).

– Another shadowbox, filled with some beautiful photos of Ms. Monroe, a pretty costume jewelry “diamond” bracelet and a menu that was signed by Monroe. Measures 30 inches by 40 inches and includes a COA from Art of Music Management (est. $1,000-$3,000).

– A menu from a New Year’s Eve celebration in 1957 from the Fox and Hounds Superb Dining Restaurant, signed by Monroe (to “Howard”). Remarkably, the dinner, which cost just $7.50 ($79.46 today), included an appetizer, an entrée and dessert (est. $500-$1,500).

– A film reel from the movie Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (most likely not in its entirety), starring Monroe and Jane Russell, in a Warner Brothers cannister (est. $100-$1,000).

Nine sound reels, all related to the 1973 horror movie The Exorcist, including many screen tests, mainly between the actress Linda Blair and director William Friedkin, as well as Mercedes McCambridge (the voice of the demon), should bring $200-$8,000. Also, two 35mm film reels from the 1971 cult classic A Clockwork Orange, from two separate segments of the film (and unclear whether they’re from the “X” or “R” rated version), are expected to realize $100-$1,000.

One lot of 24 special effects audio recordings from the 1981 movie Outland, starring Sean Connery, Peter Boyle and Frances Sternhagen (who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress), has an estimate of $100-$5,000; while two reels from the movie Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977), starring Richard Dreyfuss, each appearing to be in black and white and labeled as “DUPE”, from Neil Burrows, who was on the sound effects staff, should finish at $100-$1,500.

Lots 11-15 are individual Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reels Awards issued to Milton Burrow during the 1970s for his work on TV shows (including the special, Raid on Entebbe) and a movie, Birds of Prey) have estimates of $200-$2,000 each. Also, concert footage from the 1973 Led Zeppelin concert titled The Song Remains the Same, held on July 28th and 29th at Madison Square Garden in New York, possibly the concert in its entirety, should command $100-$2,500.

Also up for bid will be a rare Mattel commercial for a never-released toy; audio recordings for the movie Smokey and the Bandit Part II; Russ Meyer footage; vintage Looney Tunes cartoons and other vintage cartoons; vintage television commercials; and much more film/audio footage.

Other categories in the sale will feature spectacular 19th century furniture (secretaries, desks and buffets), lighting, incredible and rare server ware in sterling, original artwork, ladies’ accessories (sterling compacts, purses and furs), amazing figurines (including a rare Vion & Baury, Boehm & Conte, others), comic books, sports memorabilia, jewelry and coins.

Lots 260-266 are Royal Copenhagen porcelain pieces in the blue fluted Half Lace pattern (dinner, bread, dessert and salad plates, cups and bowls), most dating from the 1950s-1960s. Estimates range from $100-$500. Also, a set of sterling flatware for eight from Gorham in the Buttercup pattern (1899-1950), most having the anchor and lion mark, plus a silver teaspoon from Alvin in the Chateau Rose pattern (1940) should hit $400-$1,000.

An antique American primitive red painted step back cupboard made from pine and wood and having a single glass upper door with a single shelf and notches for hanging spoons, 82 inches tall, has an estimate of $500-$3,500. Also, a circa 1860 Neo-Gothic carved oak desk with heavily carved details of acanthus leaf and pillars on front with carved masks applied to the sides, leather top and ornate brass drawer pulls, should reach $200-$1,500.

A circa 1870 solid oak partner’s desk, one side all drawers with a center drawer for writing implements, the other side having a single center drawer with file cabinet style drawers, all original hardware, is estimated at $200-$1,500; while a circa 1890 Victorian Renaissance Revival secretary desk having fleur de lis pediment and a drop-front desk with multiple slots and two small drawers, 76 inches tall, should sell for $200-$800.

The original artwork category is plentiful and will feature these outstanding offerings:

– An artwork by George Henry Burgess (English/American, 1831-1905), titled Camp Above Ft. Yale, Frazer R. (River), B.C. (British Columbia), artist dated 1858 and measuring 8 ½ inches by 11 inches (sight, less matte) (est. $200-$2,000).

– A limited-edition print from the renowned American illustrator Norman Rockwell, titled Ye Pipe & Bowl, originally created in 1926, signed and numbered (180/200) by Rockwell in 1976 and in a 27 ½ inch by 33 ½ inch frame (est. $200-$1,500).

– A 1915 landscape painting by the Iowa-born California artist Benjamin Franklin Galbraith (1864-1956), signed and dated lower left and measuring 12 inches by 18 inches (unframed). It shows a dirt road leading to a wooded area (est. $100-$300).

Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com. There will be no phone bidding. A live preview will be held on Friday, January 27th, from 12 noon to 6:30 pm; no appointment is necessary. The gallery is located at 720 East Walnut Avenue #B in Fullerton, Calif. 92831.

To learn more about Golden Sun Auctions and the January 29th auction of the Milton Burrow collection, please visit https://www.liveauctioneers.com/auctioneer/2740/golden-sun-auctions-inc-formerly-appraisal-and-estate-sale-specialists-inc/.

About Golden Sun Auctions, Inc.:

Golden Sun Auctions, Inc. is a full-service appraisal, auction and estate sale firm, specializing in fine art, Hollywood memorabilia, antique and period jewelry, coins, vintage collectible cars, fine watches, designer clothes and accessories, musical instruments, dolls, old toys and more. Dan Wilson and Suki Hilger are Certified Personal Property Appraisers and Certified Gemologists. Golden Sun Auctions, Inc. is always seeking quality consignments for future sales. To inquire about consigning a single item, an estate or a collection, you may call Dan Wilson or Suki Hilger at 714-916-8119; or, you can email them at estatesalemandan@gmail.com. To learn more about Golden Sun Auctions and the January 29th auction of the Milton Burrow collection, please visit https://www.liveauctioneers.com/auctioneer/2740/golden-sun-auctions-inc-formerly-appraisal-and-estate-sale-specialists-inc/.