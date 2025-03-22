RDM Industrial Products, INC, Your Destination For Top Quality Products

Conroe, Texas, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Industrial products are always in demand. Buyers look for companies that offer a wide range of products that are of good quality and offer value for money. RDM Industrial Products is one such company that has made a name for itself in the industrial products category for its top notch products.

Introduction to RDM Industrial Products, INC

RDM Industrial Products, INC is a reputed manufacturer of industrial products and laboratory furniture. Founded in 1977 and incorporated in 1980, RDM Industrial Products, INC has been serving its customers for almost 45 years. It specializes in shipping superior quality products across the nation on time.

This company also acts as a distributor of products from multiple brands like APW and Nexel. The main goals of this company are quality, service and timing.

Products offered by RDM Industrial Products, INC

The products offered by RDM Industrial Products, INC are as follows

Laboratory furnishing: RDM Industrial Products, INC provides superior quality laboratory furnishings, such as laboratory shelving, laboratory seating, fume hoods or exhausts, laminar flow clean air workstations, laboratory tops and custom lab carts.

Stainless steel furnishings: RDM Industrial Products, INC is also famous for its good quality stainless steel furnishings. Products which are generally available in this category are stainless steel accessories, tops and casework.

Cabinets and counters: RDM Industrial Products, INC uses tough and resilient materials like stainless steel for manufacturing custom cabinets and counters. These cabinets ensure the overall safety of the workplace by offering protection against dangers like chemical spills and fire hazards. Products available in this category are printed circuit board storage cabinets, laboratory cabinets, European style cabinets, custom storage cabinets, service counters and reception counters.

Tables and workstations: RDM Industrial Products, INC uses materials like aluminum, stainless steel and seasoned wood for making their tables and workstations. These products can withstand the weight of heavy materials, thus ensuring the safety of the workers. Products which are available under this category are adjustable height tables, economy tables, casino style tables, aluminum frame tables, cleanroom tables, clean laminar air workstations, double sided workstations, smooth surfaced light tables and ergonomic lift tables.

Customers are very much impressed by the quality of the products. For more information, please visit https://www.rdm-ind.com/

About RDM Industrial Products, INC

RDM Industrial Products specializes in shipping top quality products across the nation on time. This company is registered as a minority owned business.