WIT ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF LAMENT FOR UNGRANTED WISHES:  An Ode to a Life Unlived and Dreams Forsaken

Santa Cruz, CA, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Lament for Ungranted Wishes, a deeply personal and evocative classical piano composition by singer-songwriter and composer Wit, will be released on Friday, January 24, 2025. This heartfelt piece serves as both a reflection on a life’s journey and a tribute to dreams forsaken in pursuit of safer paths.

In 1973, just two years after the loss of his father, nine-year-old Wit began his self-taught journey at the piano. Using Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata as his learning tool, Wit unlocked a passion for music and composed his first original piece, Numero Uno. The composition was both a tribute to his father, who had envisioned a future for Wit as a composer or conductor, and a means of processing his grief.

For decades, Numero Uno lay dormant until Wit rediscovered it during a college music theory course. This rediscovery rekindled vivid memories of his father and the emotions that shaped his earliest musical expressions. Now, in 2024, Wit returns to this composition with newfound clarity, reimagining it as Lament for Ungranted Wishes.

“The path of music my father had set out for me was forsaken by me, and that choice has lingered in my heart,” says Wit. “This composition is an ode not only to my father’s vision but also to all who have made the difficult decision to give up on their dreams in pursuit of safer paths.”

Through its haunting melodies, Lament for Ungranted Wishes evokes themes of loss, longing, and introspection. This classical piano piece resonates with anyone who has grappled with the divergence between ambition and practicality, between the dreams of youth and the realities of adulthood.

“I renamed it Lament for Ungranted Wishes because it reflects the unspoken dreams and alternate paths my life might have taken,” Wit explains. “It’s a tribute to the child I was, the father who believed in me, and the future I did not pursue.”

Be the first to experience this deeply personal journey. Pre-save Lament for Ungranted Wishes today on your favorite streaming platform: https://orcd.co/yok0m6o.

About Wit

As an observer of life, Wit crafts genre-defying compositions blending poetic reflection and fearless innovation. His music, rooted in classical, rock, and new-age influences, reflects his ability to merge technical precision with heartfelt emotion.

Known for his critically acclaimed single The President and his thought-provoking book Secrets to the Universe, Wit has carved a unique niche in contemporary music and literature. His self-defined genre, Zen Rock, combines philosophical depth with intricate musicality, leaving a lasting impression on listeners.

Wit’s work resonates with anyone who has confronted loss, transformation, or the divergence between dreams and reality. With each piece, he invites listeners to explore the rich interplay of memory, identity, and possibility.

Discover Wit’s music, stories, and boundless creativity at www.wit.us.

