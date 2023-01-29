Innomaint Shortlisted as a Most Recommended CMMS Software 2022 by Gartner

Delhi, India, 2023-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — Gartner Digital Markets’ network of software review sites — Capterra, GetApp and Software Advice — serves more than 9 million monthly visitors.

Innomaint CMMS announced that it has been shortlisted as Most Recommended CMMS Software by Capterra, a free online service that helps organizations find the right software.

Capterra compared the offerings of major players in the CMMS market based on several criteria that influence purchase decision. These popular comparisons are a must-read for any business to gain knowledge on the impact of Digital transformation on the betterment of day-to-day business operations.

InnoMaint is a premium cloud-based maintenance management software that helps facilities monitor, measure, and manage maintenance operations associated with facility equipment, service technicians, and execution of the workforce anywhere-anytime

It offers services in three different variants and add-on packages.

i) Enterprise Asset Management(EAM): Manufacturing industries who wish to manage their assets and maintenance activities in-house opt for this suite of services.

ii) Computer Aided Facility Management / Facility Management Software(CAFM/FMS) : Facility Management companies entrusted with maintenance task and management of essential functions of outsourcing organizations to support the core business activities of the latter opt for this suite of services.

iii) Field Service Management(FSM): Organizations who perform branded service of any asset or machinery seek for this suite of services. Technicians visit the customer premise at different locations to perform field work.

InnoMaint has a reasonably good customer base in 10+ countries with a major chunk of Middle East and Asia Pacific Regions. It lies at the forefront of delivering modern innovations.

InnoMaint software is developed, deployed, supported, and maintained by Vijay Global Services(VGS), a unit of S.M.I Group of Companies. Mr.A.T Srinivasan with over three decades of rich industrial experience and a decade of experience in managing IT conglomerates leads the organization.

