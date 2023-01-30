Meat Substitute Market to Expand at 42.1% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 30, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Meat Substitute Industry Overview

The global meat substitute market size was valued at USD 9.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Intensive animal husbandry has been criticized by some sections of society because of its negative effects on the environment and animal welfare. This has led to the emergence of diets that exclude or limit the use of animal products. This is expected to facilitate the growth of the market for meat substitutes. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically impacted the consumption pattern of traditional meat due to rising health consciousness among consumers.

The fear of an increasing number of animal-borne diseases has raised health concerns among consumers, which has resulted in decreased intake of animal products. Consumer awareness of plant-based meat substitutes is rapidly growing, with more people demanding these because of their stated health benefits, such as the prevention of non-communicable disorders, digestive issues, and obesity. Nowadays, consumers are extremely cautious about their health due to increased obesity cases and other diseases, such as cardiac diseases and diabetes. As a result, consumers are changing their eating habits and incorporating a healthy diet, which is expected to boost the demand for meat substitutes.

The growing consumer awareness of the benefits of a vegan diet is one of the major factors driving global demand for plant-sourced products. Additionally, the health benefit linked with cholesterol-free protein is another key factor promoting the growth of these products in different regions. The enormous growth in the market for meat substitutes is due to a mix of customer concerns and the ability of manufacturers to provide meat replacements with superior flavor, texture, and mouthfeel attributes. Millennials and Gen Z are driving demand for this industry, which is typically fueled by concern for health, climate change, and animal welfare. Many manufacturers have been partnering with brands to offer products in this category.

For instance, in December 2021, Next Meats, a Tokyo-based company partnered with Vegan Meat India to launch meat-free products in the country. Furthermore, a diverse range of products provides consumers with more options and innovative flavors, while also ensuring that their dietary needs are met. Consumers who are also not vegetarians or vegans are exploring plant-based alternatives for a variety of reasons such as more nutrition, weight management, animal welfare, and long-term sustainability of the environment. According to the Good Food Institute, 11.9% of American families bought plant-based meat in 2019, up from 10.5% a year earlier.

Another popular trend is the use of whole veggies and grains on ingredient lists. For health-conscious buyers, seeing known substances on product labels is becoming increasingly vital. Consumers are increasingly looking for packages with reputable third-party certificates. Producers of meat substitutes are now providing products with transparent labeling that show whether the product is non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, or kosher. As a result, the rising number of consumers preferring plant-based alternatives and significant investment in new product innovation are expected to continue to offer a profitable opportunity for the expansion of the market for meat substitutes.

Meat Substitute Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global meat substitute market on the basis of source, distribution channel, and region:

Meat Substitute Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Plant-based Protein Mycoprotein Soy-based Others

Meat Substitute Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Foodservice Retail

Meat Substitute Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Meat Substitute market include

Amy’s Kitchen

Beyond Meat

Impossible Foods Inc.

Quorn Foods

The Kellogg Company

Unilever

Meatless B.V.

VBites Foods Ltd.

Sunfed

Tyson Foods, Inc.

