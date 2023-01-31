Elcomsoft Phone Viewer 5.40 updated for iOS 16

Moscow, Russian Federation, 2023-Jan-31 — /EPR Network/ — Elcomsoft Phone Viewer gains full support for the updated local and cloud backup formats introduced in iOS 16. The tool can now display the content of iTunes and iCloud backups and synchronized data produced by devices running the new OS. In addition, Elcomsoft Phone Viewer 5.40 adds support for file system images obtained from devices running iOS 16. The updated iOS release introduced multiple changes in the data formats, which required updating the viewing tool to conform to these changes. Elcomsoft Phone Viewer 5.40 can now open both local and cloud backups in the new format and process file system images, enabling forensic access to evidence extracted from the device with Elcomsoft iOS Forensic Toolkit or downloaded from iCloud with Elcomsoft Phone Breaker.

Elcomsoft Phone Viewer is a quick and easy to use tool to help forensic experts analyze information extracted with ElcomSoft and third-party mobile acquisition tools. Experts can view and decrypt iOS local backups, analyze the content of iCloud backups, access iCloud synchronized data, and browse through file system images extracted from jailbroken iOS devices.

Release notes:

* Added support for iOS 16 backups and full file system images

* Fixed several issues with certain data categories in iOS 15 backups

* Better parsing of geolocations (from system files and thumbnails)

* Improved backup selection (displays device information before opening)

* Minor bug fixes and performance improvements

For more information about Elcomsoft Phone Viewer please visit https://www.elcomsoft.com/epv.html and download your free trial verion.

