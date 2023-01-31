New Automotive Repair Shop Opens in Aurora, CO for Your Automotive Needs

Aurora, CO, 2023-Jan-31 — /EPR Network/ — Fine Tuned Auto has pledged a fresh start to auto repair and care in Aurora by issuing a welcome message to the local community to experience high-quality automotive services.

The team at the 17084 E Quincy Ave base are highly-skilled certified auto mechanics, who are passionate about performing first-class auto repair services for the community in Aurora. While their specialty is, Asian, Domestic, and European vehicles – Honda, Toyota, Chevy, Chrysler, Doge, and Volkswagen – they also accommodate other makes and models.

The business is owned and headed up by Kenny Wedow who has more than a decade’s experience in automotive technology solutions and is also a Master Certified Technician himself.

As well as the Aurora shop, he also owns and operates two other Fine Tuned Auto branches located at 3332 Arapahoa Rd., Erie, Co, and at 205 Commerce St., in Broomfield, Co.

“We want to build trust with new clients with our auto repair knowledge and assure the Aurora community that Fine Tuned Auto will always strive to provide the best service they deserve consistently,” said Mr. Wedow, who confirmed Fine Tuned Auto’s plans to expand to the East-side of the Denver Metro area as well.

He added: “Other auto repair shops can’t match our commitment to offering above and beyond services in every way. We treat every vehicle that comes to us as if it were one of our own.”

As the complete one-stop service for vehicle repair, service, and maintenance, in Aurora, Co., the expert team at Fine Tuned Auto is geared up to handle small jobs like oil and fluid exchanges to big repairs such as engine repair and replacements.

They go above and beyond for customers by offering easy-to-access digital inspections, loaner vehicles to keep them going during the day, and a 3 year/36,000 mile nationwide warranty on most parts and labor.

To book an appointment or to discover more information about Fine Tuned Auto’s services:

Phone: 720-665-4460

Website: https://finetunedautomotive.com/auto-repair/aurora-co/