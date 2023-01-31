Trading Game Card Market is projected to reach nearly US$ 131.8 billion by 2030

Posted on 2023-01-31 by in Advertising // 0 Comments

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-31 — /EPR Network/ —The global trading game card market size is expected to grow from USD 20.1 billion in 2021 to USD 131.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 26.5from 2022 to 2030A trading game card is also known as a collectible cardIt is a small card madeup of thick paper and a paperboard that contains a picture of a person, location, item, and trivia or statisticsTrading game cards are mostly related to sports that are played on fields, by individuals (human beings). Whereas non-sports trading game cards deal with animation cards (characters from video game series), such as Pokemon, wild birds of America, anad dragon ball, among othersPresently, Pokemon ranks first in the non-sports trading game card category, whereas football is the most common sports trading cards game across the globe.

Advancements in trading cards drive the global trading game card marketIncreasing urbanization is boosting the market of the trading game cardIndia and China are the biggest emerging markets, holding various opportunities for business expansion across the trading card industryThe emergence of new markets in developing countries is due to the increasing development, and urbanization has been driving the global trading card market.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/trading-game-card-market

Moreover, the growth of the trading game card is positively due to the emergence of multiple sports channels to capture viewershipThere are certain obstacles and limitations which will hinder the market’s growthThe collectors abandoned the sports cards and the people getting online as the internet exploded into popularity; this factor hinders the growth of the offline sports trading card industry.

Scope of the Trading Game Card Market

The study categorizes the trading game card market based on age, card type, gameplay type, and application at the regional and global levels.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/trading-game-card-market?opt=2950

By Age

  • Teenager
  • Adult

By Card Type

  • Character Card
  • Image Card
  • Autograph Card
  • Others

By Game Play Type

  • Online
  • Offline

By Application

  • Sports Game
    • Association Football
    • Soccer
    • Baseball
    • Basketball
    • Hockey
    • Cricket
    • Boxing
    • Cycling
    • Others
  • NonSports Game
    • Pokémon card
    • Others

By Region

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

The autograph segment is accounted for the largest market share, by card type

The market is bifurcated into image cards, autograph cards, character cards, and others based on card typeThe autograph card segment is accounted for the largest market share in 2021Autograph cards are trading cards autographed mainly by professional sportspeopleAutograph on the sports cards enhances the card’s value, making it unique and special for the fansDifferent autographed sports trading cards include oncard autograph cards and sticker autograph cardsThe rising value of autograph cards is expected to drive the demand for these cards during the forecast timeline.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/trading-game-card-market

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global trading game card market has been segmented across North America, AsiaPacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & AfricaGlobally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global trading game card market during the forecast periodThe region includes the countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of AsiaPacificThe region’s growth is primarily due to strong economic growth in the domestic emerging countries such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India.

In 2021, North America had the largest market share, followed by EuropeThe trading card market in North America is expected to grow owing to the increasing popularity of sports and entertainment trading cardsFrom the 1940s to the present, trading cards have been recognized as the hobby of trading for sports fansThe rising interest of the midaged American towards the nostalgic and childhood game of collecting trading cards is estimated to drive the share of North America in the Sports Trading Card market.

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/trading-game-card-market

Key Market Players

This research report contains a review of the key companies operating in the trading game card market and their winning strategies and a study of their development and marketing strategies, which will contribute to market growthThe profiles of such major corporations include:

  • Futera
  • Leaf Trading cards
  • Panini SPA
  • Topps
  • Upper Deck Company
  • Fantasy Flight Publishing, Inc.
  • Wizards of the Coast LLC (Magic The Gathering)
  • Konami Digital Entertainment (Yu-Gi-Oh)
  • Pokémon
  • BANDAI CO., LTD
  • Legend Story Studios (Flesh and Blood)
  • SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD
  • Others

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution