Myflightpal increases accessible travel by promoting Fly Now Pay Later

When planning their next trip, airline customers will no longer be required to pay the full amount at the time of booking, helping to reduce the financial burden of making travel arrangements and facilitating a “smooth and less stress” booking experience.

Through ‘smart’ integration, via an online widget on the Eastern Airways website and payment system; To make travel easier in the UK, customers can split the cost of their travel into instalments.

Jasper Dykes, Founder and CEO of Fly Now Pay Later commented: “As a dedicated team of fliers, we welcome any opportunity to make paying for travel simple and fair. We are especially excited to announce a partnership with Eastern Airways – making it easier for travelers to travel around the world United kingdom.

Roger Hedge, Commercial Director, Eastern Airways, said: “We see working with Fly Now Pay Later as a great addition to the payment flexibility that Eastern Airways offers through our website.

“Customers can choose their flights, add additional services before going through the quick and easy loan approval process, thus spreading the cost over different repayment periods, including interest-free options. I am delighted to bring you here, the UK airline’s first move.