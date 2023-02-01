Cisdem PDF Converter OCR for Windows 2.0.0 Provides Advanced OCR and High-quality Conversion

Madelia, Minnesota, 2023-Feb-01 — /EPR Network/ — On January 17, 2023, Cisdem PDF Converter OCR was released with brand new version 2.0.0 for Windows system. Cisdem PDF Converter OCR for Windows is a professional, rich-featured and high-performance PDF converter with advanced OCR technology, which supports almost all mainstream formats on the market.

“In order to provide a better experience for users, Cisdem PDF Converter OCR has been greatly developed and upgraded in terms of conversion formats, conversion speed, OCR recognition accuracy and auxiliary functions” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “In addition, it supports recognizing English, French, German, Italian, Russian, Spanish and other multinational languages.”

“Many Windows users have expressed their eagerness to experience our new version through messages and emails before. Now, we warmly welcome users to free download Cisdem PDF Converter OCR for Windows 2.0.0 and enjoy a high-quality conversion.” He added.

How does Cisdem PDF Converter OCR for Windows 2.0.0 differ from others?

Support OCR scanned PDF file and image-based PDF file

Converting PDF to 15+ formats, such as MS Office, EPUB, TXT, RTF, HTML, PDF/A, XOD, XPS, Image, etc.

Create PDF from 40+ mainstream formats

Process one or more PDF files at once

Support uploading secured PDF files

Customize the page range to improve efficiency

Advanced settings such as image quality, language recognition, text recognition/layout priority

Merge multiple files into a high-quality PDF file

Support modifying the name of the output PDF file

Main Features of Cisdem PDF Converter OCR for Windows 2.0.0

Convert PDF and images to 15+ formats

Cisdem PDF Converter OCR for Windows 2.0.0 supports convert PDF to DOCX, DOC, XLSX, PPTX, EPUB, Plain Text, RTF, HTML, PDF/A, XOD, XPS and Image(JPG, JPEG, PNG, BMP, TIFF, SVG). Create PDF from 40+ formats

It supports creating PDF from MS Office(MS Excel, MS Word, MS PowerPoint, MS XML), RTF, CAD, CHM, Plain Text, HTML and 14 Image formats. Perform advanced OCR

The advanced OCR feature can accurately and quickly recognize text in scanned/image-based PDF and images and create searchable/editable documents. Plus, the system supports recognizing English, French, German, Italian, Russian, Spanish and other multinational languages. Retain original layouts

Cisdem PDF Converter OCR offers a lossless and high-quality conversion for every user. Present converted files in original layouts and formatting, and the same goes for scanning documents. Convert protected files

Files with user password or owner password can be uploaded and converted successfully. Among them, permission-protected files can be quickly converted to editable formats without passwords. Provide a batch mode

Quickly convert an unlimited number of PDF files at one time by using the batch process. Provide partial conversion

Convert specified pages (e.g. 1, 5-10, or all pages) to meet users’ needs and save time. Combine PDFs into a single PDF

It allows users to merge different files in different formats into a single PDF document. Simple to use

Intuitive program interface and drag-and-drop design make it easy to upload files and convert files. Work on Windows 11/10/8/7

Cisdem PDF Converter OCR for Windows 2.0.0 is available on Windows 11/10/8/7, which requires a 64-bit OS.

Price and Availability

The free trail version of Cisdem PDF Converter OCR for Windows 2.0.0 can be downloaded at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-pdfconverterocr.exe. And people can purchase the full version from https://www.cisdem.com/pdf-converter-ocr-windows/buy.html, which allows people to buy a lifetime license for 1 PC at $59.99 with lifetime free upgrades.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a professional software company that focuses on developing PDF-related products and other practical tools for Mac and Windows users. This company has been dedicated to creating simple-to-use and affordable tools and providing the best pre-sales and after-sales service for ever customers. Visit https://www.cisdem.com/ to learn more details.