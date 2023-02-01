Smartphone Screen Protector Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Feb 02, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Smartphone Screen Protector Industry Overview

The global smartphone screen protector market size was valued at USD 47.05 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The world’s rapidly rising per capita income is fueling the demand for luxury, which includes gadgets like modern smartphones, hence driving the market for smartphone screen protectors. Due to the enforced lockdowns and imposed limits by separate regulatory bodies in the wake of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, numerous industries’ operations have either been temporarily halted or are operating with reduced personnel. This is no different in the market for smartphone screen protectors, and this aspect is expected to have a substantial negative impact on the industry’s revenue growth. Furthermore, the high costs associated with the installation and maintenance of these devices could limit the revenue growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Users are increasingly cautious about their devices as a result of technological improvements in smartphone LED displays, IPS-LCD, Super AMOLED, and infinity displays, among others, since these smartphone displays account for a large portion of the entire cost. As a result, in recent years, the high cost of premium smartphones, along with the risk of screen damage, has boosted the sales of smartphone screen protectors.

Mishandling, smudges, and scratches are common with the emergence of gaming phones that need multi-touch responses. As a result, the demand for smartphone screen protectors made of the strongest materials, such as tempered glass, has been steadily increasing. Furthermore, the market is likely to be driven by the rising demand for refurbished and second-hand smartphones due to lower costs.

The screen protector industry is benefiting from rapid changes and changing display technology, such as foldable displays in upcoming smartphones. For instance, Companies such as Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, and Royole are all working on folding phones. As a result, with the launch of next-generation slim models of tablets and smartphones, customers will need to apply a screen protector.

Smartphone Screen Protector Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global smartphone screen protector market on the basis of material, price range, and region:

Smartphone Screen Protector Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Tempered Glass Polyethylene Terephthalate Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Smartphone Screen Protector Price Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Below USD 175 USD 175 – 250 USD 250 – 450 USD 450 – 550 USD 550 – 700 Above USD 700

Smartphone Screen Protector Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Smartphone Screen Protector market include

IntelliARMOR

AZ Infolink Private Limited

Halloa Enterprise Co. Ltd.

ZAGG Inc.

Belkin International, Inc.

Corning Inc.

Ryan Technology Co. Ltd.

NuShield Inc.

Xtreme Guard

Free S.speed International Co., Ltd.

Clarivue

Jiizii Glass

Protek

FeYong Digital Technology Limited

Shenzhen Yoobao Technology Co. Ltd.

