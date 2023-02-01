Seasoning & Spices Market Forecast, Size and Gross Margin Analysis by 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Feb 02, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Seasoning & Spices Industry Overview

The global seasoning & spices market size was valued at USD 35.38 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The growing awareness of the medicinal benefits of spices & herbs along with the rising number of people cooking at home has been attributed as the major factor driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, the increasing willingness of buyers to pay a premium price for new and ethnic flavors has been fueling the market. Local cuisines have been gaining international recognition, owing to their flavors of cuisines, which are also driving the growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant effect on the supply chain of the seasoning & spices market. The government restrictions, transportation challenges, labor shortages, supply scarcities, infrastructural interruptions, and import delays have disrupted the supply chain of the industry. The production of spices & herbs is subject to unprecedented instability owing to factors such as weather, water scarcity, etc. Further, shutdowns and lockdowns implementation in the spice-producing countries, including China, India, and Vietnam, impacted the raw material supply and consumption in the foodservice industry.

Asian cuisines such as Thai, Indian, Chinese, and Vietnamese contain a wide variety of spices & herbs to impart unique taste and flavor to the dishes. Many consumers in the U.S. are becoming increasingly fond of cooking at home. Thus, there has been a surge in the sales of various spices, such as pepper and ginger. A variety of campaigns and initiatives aimed at encouraging people in the country to cook more meals at home to reduce stress have been propelling the seasoning & spices market.

For instance, in July 2020, Spiceology, Inc. partnered with Pixlee and Loop Commerce to set up the “Coworkers Connecting Through Cooking” initiative for employers looking for innovative and fun ways to re-energize and deepen connections with their employees during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The initiative was aimed at bringing employees together virtually by cooking at home and included guided access to engaging, live-streamed cooking classes, enabling coworkers to share their culinary adventures digitally with their colleagues.

The initiative comprised Spiceology’s unique, innovative gift set blends that were offered at wholesale prices. The company also held live streaming cooking classes for companies to help their employees have some fun together while cooking more at home with their families. Further, support by companies to help a farmer grow more seasoning in the country is expected to boost the market. For instance, in March 2022, Nestlé India announced to help farmers by implementing a sustainable sourcing program for spices that are used in their product, Magic Masala.

Evolving consumption patterns, increasing urbanization, rising income levels, and newer food experiences are boosting the demand for seasoning globally. Moreover, an increasing number of customers in Europe and North America have started using a variety of spices in their local cuisines, which is opening new opportunities for the manufacturers in the global market.

Hemp Seed Oil Market – The global hemp seed oil market was valued at USD 88.2 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Seasoning & Spices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the seasoning & spices market based on product, spices, herbs, form, distribution channel, and region.

Seasoning & Spices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030) Spices Herbs Salts & Salts Substitutes

Seasoning & Spices Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030) Foodservice Retail

Seasoning & Spices Market Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030) Whole Crushed Powder

Seasoning & Spices Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Seasoning & Spices market include

Ajinomoto Co, Inc.

ARIAKE JAPAN CO, LTD.

Associated British Foods plc

Kerry Group

McCormick & Company, Inc.

Baria Pepper

Dohler Group

DS Group

Everest Spices

Bart Ingredients

