Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Outlook to 2030: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

Non-alcoholic Beverages Industry Overview

The global non-alcoholic beverages market size was valued at USD 833.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030.

According to the Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report, in January 2022, in partnership with The Future Laboratory, approximately 58% of consumers globally are shifting to nonâ€alcoholic and lowâ€ABV cocktails and beverages. With the expanding acceptance of the no-alcohol and low alcohol category by consumers, manufacturers in the market are catering to the new trends and have been innovating the current product portfolio, which is likely to bode well for future growth. The COVID-19 pandemic restrictions prompted the incubation of new non-alcohol beverage trends in the market. With rising health concerns due to the virus, consumers are shifting to healthy drinks for usual days and even on occasions. The big brands are jumping in with mass offerings in categories, such as bottled water, low-carb drinks, craft, and flavored mocktails options. Such factors are likely to support the growth of the market.

The ripple effect of consumers opting for non-alcohol drinks and beverages has led to innovation for a whole new segment of premium, complex-tasting soft drinks aimed at adult palates. According to a Waitrose Food and Drink Report, October 2021 stated that searches for alcohol-free drinks continue to increase by 22% every year. Brands have been keeping up the pace of new trends by launching or expanding existing product lines. For instance, in May 2020, Good Earth-U.S.-based tea brand expanded its product offering in the U.K. The portfolio includes a range of fruit & herbal, green and black teas, and original and flavored kombucha, each blended with natural ingredients.

Additionally, growing concern about the COVID-19 pandemic and increased awareness of health issues are shifting consumer preferences toward healthier beverages and non-alcoholic beverages. Consumers aim to improve physical health by opting out of beverages that contain no alcoholic content. Zero-proof spirits, alcohol-free cocktails, low calories, and low carb drinks are lately preferred by the consumers in countries such as the U.S. and U.K., according to the Beverage Trends Report of 2021 by Goliath Consulting Group. Such trends have opened door to new opportunities for beverage manufacturers. For instance, in October 2021, Ritual Zero Proof announced the launch of its liquor replacement by rolling out its Gin, Whiskey, and Tequila Spirit Alternatives at Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S. and also available on Amazon.

Major retailers in the market for alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks have been experiencing a surge in demand for such palettes with new flavors and premium ingredients. According to Instacart (American retail/grocery company) trends expert and Well+Good Wellness Trends advisors, non-alcoholic drinks such as carbonated drinks and alcohol-free cocktail sales on Instacart are up 37% in 2021 as compared to 2020. Similarly, Whole Foods has also witnessed a surge in such demands in 2020. Supermarkets are likely to expand the existing section for these beverages, expanding the brand portfolio. For instance, in May 2020, Aldi forays into alcohol-free spirits, which are vegan & sugar-free, priced at USD 11.12 per bottle. Along with product portfolio expansion, many key players are acquiring non-alcoholic brands to expand their brand portfolio. For instance, in January 2020, Diageo acquired a minority stake in Ritual Zero Proof, a non-alcoholic spirits brand. The acquisition would help the company expand its brand portfolio and launch new products in the future. Such growth trends are likely to bode well for future market growth.

Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the non-alcoholic beverages market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030) Carbonated Soft Drinks Bottled Water Tea & Coffee Juices Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Food Service Retail

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Non-alcoholic Beverages market include

Nestlé

PepsiCo

Unilever

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

Cott Corporation

Danone S.A.

SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Red Bull

