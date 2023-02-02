North America Chocolate Market Growth Analysis, Demand and Development Research Report to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Feb 03, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

North America Chocolate Industry Overview

The North America chocolate market size was valued at USD 39.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Impulse purchases and increased interest in luxury and premium chocolates are two key elements driving the market. Chocolate manufacturers are increasingly investing in the creation of reduced sugar or sugar-free goods as customers become more health conscious, particularly as the number of instances of obesity and diabetes have been rising.

COVID-19 had an influence on the chocolate industry when it first appeared in 2020. However, with the relaxation of limitations on both imports and exports across North America, the market has become more stable. The premium segment of the chocolate industry was severely impacted by low sales volume as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, which was caused in part by supply-side concerns related to quality and certification. Following the relaxation of prohibitions, chocolate demand increased in the U.S., particularly during festive seasons such as Halloween and Christmas. This is likely to have a significant contribution to the market’s revival.

The bakery and confectionery sectors in North America are expected to increase throughout the projected period, owing to growing customer desire for low-sugar sweets. Due to increased demand for organic and cocoa-rich chocolates and bakery items, chocolate products are likely to dominate the region. Premium bakers utilize chocolate cups to increase the visual value of their products. These establishments cater to affluent customers by serving puddings, mousse, custards, and other chocolate-based treats. This trend is likely to drive the demand in North America throughout the projection period.

Cocoa product regulations are anticipated to have a significant impact on the North American sector. Regulations enforced by the FDA in the U.S. are projected to provide customers with assurance of safe and enhanced quality cocoa, cocoa products, confectioneries, and related items, which is predicted to stimulate demand in the region. Due to the sheer continuous fitness movement in North America, health concerns about excessive sugar content are stifling development in the chocolate business. It does, however, provide a chance for entrepreneurs to develop low-sugar and natural ingredients-based chocolates.

The health and wellness movements are also driving up purchases of dark chocolate, moving the North American confectionery sector ahead. Dark chocolate contains a variety of minerals and fiber. It also functions as an antioxidant and may help to reduce the risk of heart disease. These are made from a variety of ingredients, the most important of which is cocoa. Other substances used in dark chocolate manufacturing include sugar, dairy products, nuts, and maize sweeteners. All of the aforementioned raw materials’ pricing is determined by the commodity market.

North America Chocolate Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America chocolate market based on type, distribution channel and country.

North America Chocolate Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030) Dark Milk White

North America Chocolate Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030) Online Offline

North America Chocolate Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030) North America S. Canada Mexico



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global North America Chocolate market include

The Hershey Company

Mars Incorporated

Nestlé

Ferrero

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG

Godiva

Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

MondelÄ“z International

General Mills Inc.

Clif Bar & Company

