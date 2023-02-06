Ice Cream Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Forecast Report to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Feb 06, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Ice Cream Industry Overview

The global ice cream market size was valued at USD 79.0 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Factors such as the rising demand for innovative flavors, types, and the rising demand for impulse ice creams such as cones, sandwiches, and pops in developing countries are expected to drive the market growth. The increasing health consciousness among consumers is also expected to fuel the demand for premium ice creams in the upcoming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global ice cream consumption pattern since ice cream is not considered a necessary commodity. With the fear of catching a cold, consumers worldwide tried to reduce their ice cream consumption. However, some consumers were consuming ice creams as comfort food during lockdowns. Many consumers opted for frozen products through the online retailers and local general stores which accommodated high stock along with essential items such as groceries, pharmacies, and toiletries.

Manufacturers are increasing their product range by including functional ingredients, organic, herbal, and exotic flavors in product formulations to meet the changing consumer demand. According to an article published in Food Ingredients First in April 2021, manufacturers have been using functional ingredients to highlight the health benefit of frozen desserts. Plant sterols, lecithin, and Propylene Glycol Monoester (PGME) have been broadly used to replace the synthetic ingredients in the development of ice cream products.

Manufacturers have been focusing on introducing new varieties in the ice cream category. Additionally, new companies are venturing into this segment intending to cater to the increasing demand from consumers as well as food service providers. For instance, in June 2021, Keventers, India’s leading dairy brand, expanded in the dessert category by launching six new ice-cream flavors including Belgian Chocolate, Alphonso Mango, Triple Chocolate, Mocha Almond Fudge Brownie, Exotic Strawberry, and Blueberry Cheesecake.

Similarly, with the increasing trend for natural ingredients, regional brands have been launching new and innovative flavors to cater to the rising consumer consciousness toward synthetic ingredients. For instance, in November 2021, Natural’s Ice Cream launched Orange Chocolate with locally sourced premium and natural orange pulp and chocolate paste. The new flavor is made available through all the retail stores across the country as well as through online distribution partners.

The ice cream products require high storage costs and logistics to maintain the required temperature of the products. Very low freezing temperatures have to be maintained at storage locations, thus, requiring high energy usage. These products have to be transported in specially-designed automotive components equipped with state-of-the-art refrigeration capabilities and these transport requirements involve huge costs. These factors are also anticipated to restrain the market growth over the next few years.

Ice Cream Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ice cream market based on product, type, flavor, distribution channel, and region:

Ice Cream Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Bars & Pops Cups & Tubs Others

Ice Cream Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Dairy & Water-based Vegan

Ice Cream Flavor Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030) Chocolate Vanilla Fruit Others

Ice Cream Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030) Foodservice Retail

Ice Cream Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Ice Cream market include

Unilever

Inspire Brands, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Kwality Wall’s

American Dairy Queen Corporation

Nestlé

Blue Bell Creameries

Cold Stone Creamery

Danone S.A.

NadaMoo

