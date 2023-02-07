VSPAGY partners with Elets Technomedia as Video Invitation Partner for 7th Elets BFSI CTO Summit

Mumbai, India, 2023-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — VSPAGY and Elets announced their partnership at the onset of the 7th Elets BFSI CTO Summit being held in Mumbai on February 10th, 2023. VSPAGY will help Elets improve their delegate engagement(s) pre and post the summit. Elets would be leveraging the VSPAGY platform for personalized video interactive invitations to its delegates and feedback gathering, monitoring after the event.

VSPAGY is a leading personalized video interactivity platform that helps enterprises engage with their customers at scale. The platform has, over the years, helped create consumer engagement campaigns for the BFSI industry with most of the leading Banks, Financial Institutions and Insurance Companies as its clients. Recently, the platform crossed over 500 million personalized video interactive streams, since its inception in 2019.

Talking about the partnership, Mr. Pranay Saxena, Founder & CTO of VSPAGY, said, “VSPAGY is a leading personalized video interactivity platform that helps enterprises engage with their customers through multiple channels simultaneously. Since its inception, VSPAGY has managed several pathbreaking personalized video interactivity campaigns for the BFSI industry across several used cases. Partnering with Elets for the 7th Elets BFSI CTO Summit is a great strategic fit for both the companies. We look forward to improving delegate engagement of Elets through this partnership for future events as well”.

About the Summit

The financial industry has always been a frontrunner when it comes to technology adoption and with changing times, emerging technologies are bringing in a paradigm shift across the BFSI sector, helping modernise the infrastructure, maintaining cost efficiency, enhancing data security and improving customer experience. Incidentally, the global market size of digital transformation in the BFSI sector is projected to reach $164.08 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.4 per cent between 2020 and 2027.

The 7th Elets BFSI CTO Summit, Mumbai will underline the significance of game-changer technologies namely Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Automation, Blockchain, Cloud and more. This high-level congregation of BFSI leaders would also highlight the role of security, customer experience, collaborations, regulations and innovations that are leading the industry to excellence.

About Elets Technomedia:

Elets Technomedia is a technology and media research company that has focused on innovations in Governance, Education, Health and Banking & Finance verticals. Elets has, over the last 19 years, brought together various thought leaders, industry, academia and the key policy makers together on one platform, facilitating dialogues and connecting ideas that can transform the nation through its national and international conferences.

For more information, please reach out to info@elets.in

About VSPAGY

Founded in 2019, the VSPAGY is a leading personalized video interactivity platform that helps enterprises engage with their customers at scale. The platform enables banks, insurance, fintech, e-commerce, retail, automobile, travel and hospitality brands to improve their customer engagements using a suite of personalized Video Interactivity solutions. The platform helps enterprises create large scale individualised video conversations and engagements with their customers with secured API protocols as well as real time performance analytics dashboard reports for tracking and monitoring the campaigns. VSPAGY works with almost all major leading banks and insurance companies in India. VSPAGY is a registered trademark of Acadian Technologies Private Limited. The company is ISO-27001:2013 compliant, and is also DPIIT/ DIPP certified as part of the Startup India program.

For more information, please reach out to info@vspagy.com