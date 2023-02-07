Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens Hires New Chief Development Officer

SANFORD, Fla., 2023-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens has hired veteran development professional Lee Papert as its Chief Development Officer. Papert, who has more than 20 years of experience in leadership positions in the cultural and environmental sectors, will oversee the nonprofit’s fundraising and sponsorship efforts.

Papert comes to the Zoo with an understanding of conservation and environmental issues with experience that includes time with both the National Audubon Society and the Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation. Papert also brings a wealth of experience in community outreach, fund development and sponsorship development.

Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens CEO Richard E Glover, Jr. said, “We’re excited for Lee to join our team as the Zoo strives to continue our current trajectory of increasing our conservation and education impact throughout Central Florida and beyond. Lee’s energy, enthusiasm and proven development and leaderships skills are a great addition to our team.”

A graduate of University of Redlands, Papert had most recently been focusing on work for clients through his Trepap Consulting. His previous leadership experience includes executive director of the Dallas Tennis Association, president and CEO of the Dallas Film Society, executive director of the Dallas Arts District Friends, and director of development for the Dallas Wind Symphony.

Papert said, “I’m thrilled to have been invited to join the Central Florida Zoo’s team. It’s my honor to work daily to help represent not only this beloved institution but also to encourage folks of all ages to think of the wildlife that also share our home.”

