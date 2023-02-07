U.S. Household Appliances Market Outlook and Forecast Analysis by Types to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Feb 07, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Household Appliances Industry Overview

The U.S. household appliances market size was valued at USD 52.65 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030. The rise in people’s disposable income levels in the U.S. is expected to be a driving force in the market expansion. Rapid urbanization is projected to have a beneficial impact on the U.S. market growth.

The rapid spread of COVID-19 across the globe posed major issues in the form of supply chain disruptions for most manufacturers, including large home appliances in the United States. Limited component availability, labor shortages, and other supply chain-related issues are some of the primary challenges that most industry players are currently focused on.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the U.S. Household Appliances Market

Consumers were compelled to reconsider their priorities, adjust their buying patterns, and develop new habits. Consumers are increasingly buying appliances online, according to various reports, as they adopt social distancing. In the case of larger home appliances like refrigerators, stoves, dishwashers, dryers, and 0thers, the pandemic has had an impact on purchasing behavior. Do-it-yourself pursuits such as decorating, cooking, sewing, and arts and crafts have gained popularity among stay-at-home moms.

The market will grow due to various growth drivers such as an increase in single-person households, a rise in disposable income, an increase in the number of smart homes, growth of the millennial population, a rise in the online sales of small household appliances, and an increase in the demand for smart sensors and energy optimization.

Various market trends such as cloud technology, rising artificial intelligence technology, accelerating adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), growing social media influence, and the introduction of innovative small household appliances will contribute to the growth of the U.S. market. For instance, in October 2020, Spring USA launched a new LoPRO induction range series, which is lightweight and designed for durability. This product features high-grade polymer housing and tempered glass on top.

Few companies penetrated the U.S. market by strengthening their supply chain. This strategy enhanced operations smoothly. The transportation of raw materials to manufacturers and the final products to the customer is expected to attract more customers. For Instance, in April 2021, Panasonic Corporation acquired a U.S. Supply chain software company, Blue Yonder for USD 7.1 billion. This acquisition will help Panasonic to expand in the U.S.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Electronic & Electrical Industry Research Reports.

Guitar Market – The global guitar market was valued at USD 10.30 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2030.

The global guitar market was valued at USD 10.30 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2030. Laptop Accessories Market – The global laptop accessories market size was valued at USD 40.25 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030.

U.S. Household Appliances Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. household appliances market on the basis of product and distribution channel:

S. Household Appliances Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Water Heater Dishwasher Refrigerator Cooktop, Cooking Range, Microwave, and Oven Vacuum Cleaner Mixer, Grinder, and Food Processor Washing Machine Air Conditioner

S. Household Appliances Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Brick & Mortar E-commerce



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global U.S. Household Appliances market include

Dongbu Daewoo Electronics

Electrolux

Fisher & Paykel Appliances Holdings Ltd.

Frigidaire

GE Appliances

Haier Group Corporation

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Philips Electronics

Robert Bosch GmbH

SAMSUNG

SMEG

Whirlpool Corporation

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. Household Appliances Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter