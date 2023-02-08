Baby Bottle Market Outlook and Forecast Analysis by Types to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Feb 09, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Baby Bottle Industry Overview

The global baby bottle market size was valued at USD 3.29 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Rising promotional activities for baby bottles and increased adoption of infant formula are expected to fuel the growth of the market. The introduction of BPA-free baby bottles is a key trend observed in the market. Bisphenol A (BPA) is known to cause severe health conditions like thyroid, brain abnormalities, prostate and breast cancer, infertility, and heart diseases. Looking to capitalize on the growing demand for baby bottles, many players operating in the market are concentrating on expanding their businesses by offering advanced and BPA-free products. Compared to plastic bottles, glass bottles are BPA-free. Several research studies done on the effect of BPA have highlighted that this chemical results in several unfavorable hormonal responses.

It also alters sperm parameters, which ascertains its adverse effects on the reproductive system. Some investigative studies have also proved that it contributes to cancer in both males and females. Thus, the adoption of glass bottles is expected to remain high during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing popularity of online platforms and smartphones has been driving consumers toward online shopping. Consumers prefer online sales as they offer convenience, ease of payment, and hassle-free home delivery. Thus, online shopping has become a key trend in the market worldwide.

Furthermore, over the past few years, government bodies in several countries have been emphasizing on the importance of breastfeeding. Public health policies in these countries are focusing on normative standards for baby nutrition and feeding, which are breastfeeding and human milk. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that infants should be exclusively breastfed for about the first 6 months, with continued breastfeeding while introducing complementary foods for at least 1 year, according to the CDC’s Breastfeeding Report Card, 2020, which provides data on breastfeeding practices.

In addition, according to a Brookings Institution study published in 2021, both recessions and public health emergencies have traditionally been linked to lower birth rates. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic, which contained both characteristics, had the potential to cause a large baby bust. The estimations reveal 60,000 missing births between October 2020 and February 2021, roughly corresponding to conceptions that would have occurred between January and May 2020. In March 2021, birth rates reverted to pre-pandemic levels, implying that conception rates recovered to pre-pandemic levels in June 2020.

Baby Bottle Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the baby bottle market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Baby Bottle Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Plastic Silicon Glass Stainless steel

Baby Bottle Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Online Offline

Baby Bottle Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Baby Bottle market include

Pigeon Corporation

Medela AG

Goodbaby International Holdings Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Handi-Craft Company

Artsana S.p.A

comotomo

Richell Corporation

Munchkin, Inc.

Nanobébé US LTD

