Print On Demand Software Market Worth US$ 92,502.9 million by 2030

According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global print-on-demand software market size is expected to grow from USD 7,813.6 million in 2021 to USD 92,502.9 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 31.6% from 2022 to 2030. When a customer buys a shirt, mug, or tote bag, the print-on-demand software offers customized solutions via e-commerce business. Print-on-demand (or POD) is a method of order fulfillment in which items are printed as soon as a customer places an order. The rising cost of stationery items such as printers, sheets, toner, and ink for businesses globally drives market growth. Furthermore, the global market is expected to grow in the coming years due to increased demand for real-time data on printer fleets and successful management and optimization of the printing process by businesses that use print-on-demand software.

Global Print-on-demand Software Market Definition

Print-on-demand software is a framework for accurately and efficiently managing and optimizing printing machines and procedures. It also helps businesses save money on printing by allowing them to track, manage, and control their entire printer fleet from a single application interface. This software can also be used to manage copiers, scanners, and desktop printers because it allows for unified control. Print-on-demand software is available as standalone software and embedded functionality in managed print facilities.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Print-on-demand Software Market

Before the covid-19, shopping from home was an everyday luxury. During the pandemic, it has become a necessity. While many other industries were going to a downfall, e-commerce and print-on-demand followed the opposite trajectory due to increasing online shopping. Although the manufacturing and supply chain operations were disrupted for a while, however, it did not stop the industry from developing innovative solutions accordingly. The fear of going out developed a trend for purchasing from home and boosted e-commerce and other related industries. Since then, on-demand manufacturing and mass customization have been growing faster than ever, and observing the trend; it is expected to keep growing in the forecast period.

Scope of the global print-on-demand software market

The study categorizes the print-on-demand software market based on type, industry, pricing, end-user and application at the regional and global levels.

By Type ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Integrated

Independent

By Industry ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Retail

Apparel & Fashion

Consumer Goods

Design

Marketing and Advertising

Others

By Pricing ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Premium

Economic

By End-User ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Application ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Businesses

Individuals

By Region Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia the Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The integrated segment is witnessed to account for the highest market share, by type

Based on the type, the global print-on-demand software market is divided into integrated and independent. In 2021, the integrated segment accounted for the highest market share in the market. Print-on-demand software can be integrated with e-commerce platforms to create a front-end marketplace where vendors can accept customer orders. The highest market share owes to the high adoption of print-on-demand by e-commerce sites. And with the rising e-commerce industry, print-on-demand software has an opportunity to grow in the forecast period.

North America accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the region, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, North America is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global print-on-demand software market during the forecast period. The region includes the countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America is expected to hold the highest share due to high technological advancements. Additionally, the region has developed internet infrastructure.

Key Market Players in the global print-on-demand software Market