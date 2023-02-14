TealHouse Launches Their First Plant-Based Shoe

TealHouse™, a Kansas City based footwear startup, is launching its first plant-based shoe, a major step forward in the brand’s mission to deliver a Progressively Sustainable™ future and offering customers stylish leather alternatives.

The new shoe is made from cactus leather, a water-efficient and vegan material offering style without animal byproducts. After a year of development, the product is set for beta launch this summer. With growing concern about the impact of consumer products on the environment and ethical impact of consumer goods, this launch reflects the brands commitment to introduce high-quality and compassionate alternatives to the market.

“We’re proud to share that our plant-based shoe is designed in Kansas City and made in Los Angeles,” said Jaqui McCarthy, CEO of TealHouse™. “Not only does it offer a stylish alternative to leather shoes, it embodies our dedication to creating compassionate, empowering, and high quality products that just happen to be vegan.“

The beta launch will give customers the opportunity to try the new shoe and provide feedback for future improvements. For more information about the launch, visit https://tealbottoms.com/pages/pre-order-012023 or contact Elizabeth Postlewait at Press@TealHouseInc.com.

The fashion industry has long been served by outdated processes and technologies. These antiquated practices have held back the industry, limiting its potential and causing negative consequences for our planet and all of its inhabitants.

At TealHouse™ prioritizes progress over value-subscription and rejects the use of guilt or shame as a means of promoting ethical fashion. Instead, they seek to create compassionate, empowering, and beautiful products that happen to be vegan and Progressively Sustainable™.

Progressively sustainable™

The TealHouse™ team believes that true sustainability is a dynamic and ongoing process. Each new iteration of their products presents an opportunity to deliver improvements and develop new sustainable solutions.

How TealHouse™ addresses sustainability

• Eliminate the use of all animal byproducts

• Reduce carbon footprint through circular design

• Address full product lifecycle

• Landfill diversion through durability

• Biodegradable components where use is heavy

• Develop plant-based materials and components

With TealHouse™, consumers are not only part of something, they are playing a vital role in shaping the future. Every purchase helps fund TealHouse’s research and development efforts towards creating a compassionate and Progressively Sustainable™ future. As a key enabler of this change, consumers are helping deliver innovative consumer goods, develop new technologies, and reduce animal byproducts from the supply chain.

About TealHouse™

TealHouse™ is an American footwear startup that specializes in developing proprietary technologies to create consumer products. Their current focus is on plant-based luxury shoes. TealHouse™ offers high-quality, stylish, and market-competitive alternatives to traditional leather shoes. Their mission is to deliver a Progressively Sustainable™ future through fashion innovation.