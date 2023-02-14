IEMLabs is emerging as the top-ranked Cyber Security Institute in Kolkata with a strong faculty Team

Kolkata, India, 2023-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — IEMLabs has started offering a variety of courses to educate those interested in cyber security. Those who wish to learn about the most recent security threats, how to counter them by taking cyber security courses and make a career in the industry can consider enrolling in an IEMLabs cyber-security course. It is undoubtedly a great way to sharpen cyber security abilities.

Students can learn everything from the fundamentals of cyber security to more complex subjects like penetration testing and bug hunting in these courses. At IEMLabs, learners are provided with cyber security certification training that can help them advance professionally. There are several courses that can assist students in reaching the goal of becoming an ethical hacker or a certified bug hunter.

There are many reasons why taking a cyber security course at IEMLabs is important. It can help get an understanding of how to safeguard personal information, protect family from online dangers, and recognize online scams and fraud. At IEMLabs, the faculty strives to give students quality instruction and real-world experience, so that they can understand the material and be prepared to meet any challenges they may encounter in the workplace. The goal of this academic program is to educate the students and assist them in pursuing careers in their areas of interest.

It is a proud member of ICC, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Data Security Council of India (DSCI), CompTIA, NASSCOM, the EC Council and CII. It focuses heavily on assisting organizations and small businesses in making their cyber security posture stronger. IEMLabs has long experience of working with businesses, law enforcement agencies, and governments, and provides IT security training. Some of the best cyber security firms in the world use its products, and the security of our Android applications is top-notch.

About IEMLabs

IEMLabs was founded in 2016 with the goal of providing cyber security for the digital world and making it hack-proof. In addition to its education, it helps various businesses secure their infrastructure against various types of cyberattacks by offering VAPT (Vulnerability Assessment & Penetration Testing) services. It is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certified business.

For further information or for enquiry, please visit the website https://iemlabs.com/cyber-security-courses/.

Media Contact

Unit – 601, Godrej Genesis Building, Block EP & GP,

Kolkata – 700091, West Bengal, India

Email: iema@iemlabs.com

Phone: 1800-270-3002

Website: https://iemlabs.com/