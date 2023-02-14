Fireflies.ai Launches AskFred: ChatGPT for Meetings

San Francisco, CA, 2023-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Today, Fireflies.ai, an AI notetaker platform for meetings, announced the launch of AskFred, which is integrated with the same cutting-edge tech that also powers OpenAI’s ChatGPT. AskFred lets users simply ask questions about what happened during the meeting and receive answers in a conversational style.

Fireflies.ai is popularly known for having its AI assistant join meetings across Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Webex, and other major video conferencing platforms to transcribe, summarize, and analyze conversations. Fireflies.ai is a leader in the AI productivity space, and their assistant is already powering conversations for users across 100,000+ organizations.

But AskFred doesn’t just stop at answering questions. It can also draft post-meeting emails, generate blog posts, and create posts for Twitter based on what was said in the meeting. This integration with OpenAI’s technology makes Fred the ultimate personal assistant in the workplace. The new language learning models have also been woven into other parts of their platform, including AI summaries, analytics, and conversation intelligence capabilities. Users will see improvements in the core Fireflies features as well now.

Khosla Ventures, an investor in Fireflies.ai, is also an investor in OpenAI, the parent company behind ChatGPT. This strategic bet gave Fireflies early access, allowing them to integrate this technology seamlessly over the past year.

According to CEO Krish Ramineni, “At Fireflies, we’re focused on leveraging generative AI in all parts of our products to allow knowledge workers to be more productive and creative at their jobs. With AskFred, we’re taking a big step forward in that direction.”

As more and more companies adopt generative AI, companies like Fireflies.ai are paving the way for the future of work by solving complex problems and making tedious tasks a thing of the past. “Our mission is to help turn conversations into actions. We are starting with where people spend the most amount of time in conversations – meetings,” Ramineni added.

AskFred is the beginning of a sequence of products Fireflies is planning to release called AI Extensions. These features will be powered by AI credits, an add-on available to Pro and Business users. Given how computationally intensive and costly these models are to run, the Fireflies team has worked hard to build an affordable way for anyone to leverage AskFred.

Users can now begin a free trial of AskFred starting today!