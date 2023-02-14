Legends Shooter, Grummett, ‘Starman’ Artist Harris Among Top FAN EXPO Cleveland Creators March 24-26

CLEVELAND, OHIO, 2023-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Artist Alley at FAN EXPO Cleveland will be brimming with talent with today’s announcement of the leading creators attending the event, March 24-26 at Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. Along with legends like Jim Shooter (Marvel Comics editor-in-chief, founder of Valiant, Defiant and Broadway Comics) and Tom Grummett (artist, “Superman,” “Teen Titans”) and standouts Tony Harris (“Starman,” “Star Wars) and Agnes Garbowska (“DC Super Hero Girls”, “My Little Pony”), fans can meet some of the most talented and influential comics artists and writers across a wide variety of titles and genres all weekend, as well as participate in Q&A’s, interactive demonstration sessions, autographs, commission opportunities and more, making the experience a can’t-miss for comics lovers.

Comics and pop culture fans will notice a strong selection of “Superman” creators as well as themed “Man of Steel” programming, as Cleveland is acknowledged as the “Birthplace of Superman.”

Other special guests attending include John Delaney (“Simpsons,” “Futurama”), Matthew Clark (“Superman,” “Wonder Woman”), Val Mayerik (“Howard the Duck” co-creator), Jim Calafiore (“Exiles,” “Justice League”), Matt Horak (“Spider-Man/Deadpool”), Thom Zahler (“My Little Pony,” “Love and Capes”) and Joe Wos (“WosToons”).

FAN EXPO Cleveland’s deep Artist Alley will also feature Bill Anderson, Jeff Brennan (“The Big Bang Theory,” “Heavy Metal” magazine), Ryan Drost (“Stealth Hammer”), Martin Dunn (Universal Pictures, IDW Publishing), Chris Ehnot (“Half-Elf Ranger,” “Tywin’s Fate”), Ryan Finlay (freelance hand-drawn artist), Michael Gustovich (“Justice Machine,” “Warp!”), Daimon Hampton (UX designer and illustrator), Gus Mauk (“Shi No Kage,” “GI Joe”), Mostafa Moussa (“Batman,” “The Flash”), Ian Chase Nichols (“The Tick,” “Ninja Turtles”), Martin Pierro (“Arthur: The Legend Continues,” “Deep Space Tragedy”), Uko Smith (“FX The Lost Land”), Mark Swan (“A Goofy Movie,” “Monsters on the Run”), Michael Watson (Freestyle Komics), Ken Wheaton (“Futurama,” “I Dream of Jeannie”) and more. The full list is available at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpocleveland/comic-creators/.

The outstanding creators roster complements the standout FAN EXPO Cleveland celebrity lineup, which includes Christina Ricci (“Wednesday,” Casper), Emily Swallow (“The Mandalorian,” “Supernatural”), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future, “Taxi”), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Endgame), Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian,” Rocky), Peter Weller (RoboCop, The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension), “Star Trek” franchise stalwarts Ethan Peck and Anson Mount, “The Office” trio of Kate Flannery, Oscar Nuñez and Leslie David Baker and the stars of “Trailer Park Boys” Mike Smith, John Paul Tremblay and Robb Wells.

Tickets for FAN EXPO Cleveland are on sale at http://www.fanexpocleveland.com now, including individual single day, 3-day and Ultimate Fan Packages for adults, youths and families. Advance pricing and VIP packages are also available now, with dozens of special benefits including priority entry, limited edition collectibles, exclusive items and much more.

Cleveland is the fifth event on the 2023 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

