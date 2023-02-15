The Toothboss Names Donna Rizzo as Its Smiling Neighbor

South Weymouth, MA, 2023-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ — The Toothboss, a South Weymouth dental practice, started the Smiling Neighbor award to recognize people in the community going above and beyond. Sometimes those people are figuratively right under your nose. Or, in the case of Weymouth resident Donna Rizzo, literally, as she is now working in her fourth decade in the dental profession either as a dental assistant or a hygienist at The Toothboss. For that, she is a deserving winner of The Smiling Neighbor award.

“Here at the Toothboss, we recognize patients who have been coming to the practice for 30 years or more. That’s when it occurred to me that Donna has been working here before I started the Toothboss in 1992, back when it was Dr. Nalband’s practice in the 1980s,” said Dr. Wolfert. “For the amount of care Donna has administered, first as an assistant and later as a hygienist, she has earned the Smiling Neighbor award.

Rizzo began her career in 1980 working for Dr. Armen Nalband. Dr. Nalbands widow sold his practice in 1992 and that is when Dr. Wolfert’s “The Toothboss” was born. Donna stayed on until 1995. She did spend some time away from the practice but returned in March of 2018.

“I’ve had a wonderful career and some of the best times were the years working for Dr. Wolfert and the rest of the team,” said Rizzo. “I’m tickled that Dr. Wolfert would honor me with the Smiling Neighbor Award.”

A graduate of Cape Cod Community College, Rizzo is an active member of St. Francis Xavier in Weymouth where she serves as a volunteer and Eucharistic minister. She and her fiancé Mike enjoy their summers living on their boat. In her spare time, she also enjoys the beach, tennis and reading. Forsake it to say, Donna loves the sun!

For being selected a Smiling Neighbor, Rizzo had her choice between a $30 gift card to Stockholders or a Sonicare Easy Clean automatic Toothbrush. Of course she chose the gift card.

The Smiling Neighbor award is given out on a quarterly basis to citizens of Weymouth going above and beyond the call of duty for their fellow citizens. People can nominate a Smiling Neighbor by sending an e-mail of 200 words or less to toothboss1@aol.com.

Please remember to include your name and telephone number as well as the name and telephone number or e-mail of the person they are nominating. Nominations can also be sent to The Toothboss, 1121 Main Street, South Weymouth, MA 02190.

For complete information on dental offerings at The Toothboss, you can visit www.toothboss.com or call 781-335-0604.

