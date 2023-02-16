Avant-Garde Software Solutions from Mirnah Technology Systems for Global Businesses

Tech-based advancements have radically propelled the growth of enterprise ecosystems, and in these dynamic business biospheres, Mirnah is well-known for its state-of-the-art software solutions. With its custom software solutions involving Honeywell UAE and Van sales merchandising modern trade, Mirnah is devising ground-breaking solutions to empower businesses with technology.

Saudi Arabia and GCC, 2023-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — Mirnah’s e-commerce software solutions can facilitate better communication between suppliers and merchants. Additionally, Mirnah can be a game-changer for organizations to streamline their demand-gen pipeline with solutions like Zebra in Bahrain. They can delegate groups to create demand projections as a component of their management, production, inventory, and supply chain. Their product can help with asset tracking for mobile and cloud-based apps. Mirnah can broadcast location for asset tracking, ranging from physical asset tracking by scanning barcode labels attached to objects to employing tags with GPS, RFID, or BLE. Mirnah has created data analysis software that provides a current, historical, and predicted record of corporate operations to enhance enterprises and support business operations with powerful software like PowerBI business intelligence.

Mirnah is re-imagining benchmarks for software solutions, whether it be for streamlining supply chain management or developing world-class solutions in retail, inventory, and route-accounting management. For distributors who operate mobile warehouses like van sales, direct store distributors, pre-sell, and delivery confirmation, the RoutePro from Mirnah records, records, and analyses the cost of sales transactions. As a top provider of technology systems in Saudi Arabia, Mirnah specializes in providing cloud computing infrastructures, automated identification systems, and enterprise-grade mobility solutions. Mirnah gives companies the ability to track, manage, and monitor stock across many geographies in real-time in today’s technology-driven environment where firms are rushing to adapt to new inventory management rules.

About Company

Mirnah Technology systems(MTS) is a Saudi Arabian company that produces software for Enterprise Mobility, E-Commerce, Automated Identification, Data Capture, and Cloud computing. Our best knowns software products are RoutePro(DSD or Route Accounting), Demand Planning and Forecasting(Production and Distribution forecasting), and OrderPro (eCommerce for B2B and B2C). MTS has formed twenty-seven years ago in 1995 with the vision to integrate Mobile Computing technology into the Supply Chain of the Manufacturing and Distribution companies in the region. Over the last several years MTS’ progress and accomplishments have resulted in many firsts in the Enterprise Mobility business.

