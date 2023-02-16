Network Security Market Worth US$ 57.4 billion by 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ —Network Security Market: By component (Solutions (Firewall Security, virus/malware protection, Network Access Control (NAC), Data Loss Prevention, data encryption, URL and content filtering, IDS/IPS, Secure Web Gateways, Advance threat detection, Vulnerability Scanning and Management, Sandboxing), Services (Professional Managed Services), By deployment mode (On-premises, Cloud), By organization size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By End-User Industries (Aerospace and Defense, Government, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy, and Utilities) and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The network security market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the network security market.

Network Security Industry Outlook

The global network security market size is projected to grow from USD 25.4 billion in 2020 to USD 57.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. Network Access Control (NAC) development and implementation are gaining popularity across the globe, assisted by features such as incidence response, policy lifecycle management, guest networking access, and security posture access. In addition, the server visualization trend is contributing to the adoption of innovative and modern technologies for network security. These factors will augment the global Network Security market over the forecast period.



Factors Affecting the Network Security Market over the Forecast Period:

Increasing issues about network security and privacy are major restraints of the global network security market. The market is being pushed towards growth by an increased number of network-based attacks.

Strict rules and regulations and the need for compliances drive the adoption of new Network Security software, which boosts the market. The growing adoption of SaaS and Cloud-based security technologies are fuelling the market growth.

Numerous growth opportunities for global Network Security are provided by the convergence of advanced deep learning and machine learning capabilities. Moreover, increased demands for integrated security solutions are opening many new growth prospects for the global market.

High vulnerability to Cloud-network attacks is hindering the global market growth.

High innovation costs and budget constraints are the main restraints of the global network security market.

The lack of trained cybersecurity professionals and experts to handle and deal with complex security incidents poses significant challenges to the global Network Security market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Network Security Market:

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the network security market, facing the foreseeable economic turmoil, is poised for sustainable growth and development. Network security will become a competitive differentiator for companies as digital technology becomes a vital aspect of business strategies considering and revamping remote working technologies. Because of lockdowns, some companies operate by requiring employees to work over the company’s network from home. During the coronavirus pandemic, excess internet use would generate many opportunities for hackers and data breachers alike.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global network security market study based on components, deployment mode, organization size, and end-user industry.

Based on the component, the network security market has been segmented into –

Solutions Firewall Security Virus/Malware protection Network Access Control (NAC) Data Loss Prevention Data encryption URL and content filtering IDS/IPS Secure Web Gateways DDoS Mitigation Unified Threat Management web application management Advanced threat detection Vulnerability Scanning and Management Sandboxing Others (Compliance Management, Uniform Resource Locator [URL] Filtering, Network and Software Auditing)

Services Professional Design and Implementation Consulting Training and Education Support and Maintenance Managed Services



Based on the deployment model, the network security market has been segmented into –

On-premises

Cloud

Based on the organization size, the network security market has been segmented into–

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Based on the End-User Industry, the network security market has been segmented into –

Aerospace and Defense

Government

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others (ISP hosting, Media and Entertainment, and Transport and Logistics)

Network Security Market: Regional Outlook

The global network security market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. North America, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific, holds the largest share in the global network security market. Companies and enterprises in the region are rapidly adopting network security software solutions to identify and avoid threats at an early stage. Moreover, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region and is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period.

Key Global Network Security Market Competitors Includes –

The global network security market is highly fragmented, with a large number of players across the globe. The key players operating in the global network security market include –

Cisco Systems Incorporated

SolarWinds Incorporated

IBM Corporation

Trend Micro Incorporated

FireMon LLC

Symantec Corporation

FireEye Incorporated

GFI Software

Avast Software

WatchGuard

Bitdefender

Webroot Incorporated

Juniper Networks Incorporated

McAfee LLC

Motorola Solutions Incorporated.

The network security market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and the market attractiveness of every segment. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Network Security Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Network Security Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Network Security Market: Target Audience