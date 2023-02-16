Mhealth Market Is Expected to Reach USD 205.4 billion by 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ —Global mHealth Market: by Type (mHealth Apps and Wearables Devices), by Application (Remote Monitoring Services, Fitness & Wellness Services, Diagnosis and Consultation Services, and Others) and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The mHealth market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the global mobile health industry aspects.

MHealth Industry Outlook

The global mHealth market was valued at USD 41.2 billion in 2020, which is expected to reach USD 205.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 34.6% during the forecast period (2021-2027). mHealth (mobile health) is defined as a sub-segment of eHealth used for public health to deliver medical and healthcare-related services through mobile phones. mHealth plans to engage patients with healthcare information and management of their own health. The mHealth is increasing with advancement in wearable and digital technology and demand for mobile healthcare apps.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/mhealth-market

Factors Affecting the mHealth Industry over the Forecast Period:

The growth of mHealth in the global market is driven by factors such as rising adoption of the emerging technologies in the healthcare industry, growing penetration of smartphones & the internet, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing demand for mHealth apps for the management of chronic diseases.

The government also provides financial aids, initiatives and working towards the development and promotion of mHealth medical devices in the healthcare sector, which affect the dynamics of the mHealth market.

However, a lack of awareness regarding mHealth apps in underdeveloped countries and stringent regulatory policies may restrain the growth of mHealth in the global market over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on the MHealth Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the growth of the mHealth market. The imposition of lockdown and practice of social distancing has declined the visits to gyms and medical centers for regular health check-ups. This, in turn, has spurred the growth of digital technologies for the management of health. The subscription to health management apps has significantly increased post-COVID-19 outbreak. Moreover, the demand for wearable devices for fitness tracking and health management has further increased during the pandemic through the online sales channel, increasing market value in 2020.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global mHealth market study based on type, application, and stakeholders.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/mhealth-market?opt=2950

The mHealth market has been segmented based on type –

mHealth Apps Health & Fitness Apps Chronic Care Management Apps Personal Health Record Apps Others

Wearable Devices Fitness Devices Blood Glucose Monitors Body & Temperature Monitors Others



The mHealth market has been segmented based on application –

Cardiovascular Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Diabetes

Neurology Diseases

Others

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/mhealth-market

The mHealth market has been segmented based on stakeholders –

Mobile Operators

Device Vendors

Content Players

Healthcare Providers

MHealth Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global mHealth market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the mHealth market, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe due to the region’s high penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR globally over the forecast period, owing to the region’s development and adoption of innovative technologies.

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/mhealth-market

Key Global MHealth Market Competitors Includes –

The mHealth market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The key mHealth market manufacturers operating in the global market are –

AgaMatrix, Inc.

AirStrip Technologies

Alivecor, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

BioTelementary, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Google, Inc.

iHealth Labs Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc

Nike, Inc.

Omro Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Withings.

The mHealth market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.