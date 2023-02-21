Hodusoft’s Hosted PBX System Enhances Productivity for Finance and Banking Industry in the US

Ahmedabad, India, 2023-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, one of the leading unified communications software makers in India, announced the introduction of its hosted PBX system for the banking and finance industry in the United States. The country has the largest and most liquid financial markets in the world and the rising demand for insurance and loans is driving the growth of its banking and finance sector.

The HoduPBX – IP PBX software is designed to offer hosted services to bank customers, enhance agents’ efficiency, as well as facilitate real-time exchanges between agents, bankers, and customers. The PBX phone system is extremely easy to set up and simple to manage. It offers controlled and effective management of tenants.

The hosted IP PBX software comes with a wide range of sophisticated features ranging from automatic call distribution, auto-provisioning, audio conference, multi-tenant, multi-lingual, multi-currency, payment gateway integration, least cost routing, busy lamp field and presence, real-time analytics, voice logging, video call, call forwarding, attend transfer, and many more.

Speaking on the IP PBX software launch in the US market, Kartik Khambhati, co-founder and chief business development officer at HoduSoft said, “The players in the US banking and finance industry need high-quality communication system to manage customer queries, approve or reject transactions, monitor customer credentials, handle confidential information and data, and offer exceptional customer experience. We are delighted to introduce our HoduPBX software for the banking and financial institutions in the United States.”

“HoduPBX is designed to meet every business need of banks and financial institutions as well as enhance their productivity and performance manifold. Businesses can get HoduPBX as single-tenant or multi-tenant IP PBX software and can customize the system as per their business needs,” he added.

He also said, “We are proud of HoduPBX, which was named as a recipient of the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. The IP PBX software not only provides affordable communication to all sizes of businesses but also enables them to manage communication solutions from multiple premises.”

The multi-tenant and multi-lingual capabilities of the IP PBX phone system are crucial for banking and financial institutions to serve customers in any geographic location. Sophisticated IP PBX software also allows banks and financial firms to provide several self-service options ranging from making requests and lodging complaints to checking account information and transaction details by using multilevel IVR.

About HoduPBX

HoduPBX is HoduSoft’s comprehensive IP PBX software for Internet telephony service providers (ITSPs) and Internet service providers (ISPs). The software was the recipient of TMCnet’s 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications.

About HoduSoft:

HoduSoft is an India-based unified communications software provider that offers several types of high-quality communications tools for all sizes of companies across industries. Incepted in 2015, HoduSoft is one of the fastest-growing VoIP software makers in the world today. Apart from HoduPBX, the company is the manufacturer of HoduBlast, HoduConf, and HoduCC call center and contact center software, which emerged as one of the top five category leaders in Gartner’s GetApp category.

