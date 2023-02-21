Aaron’s Home Tech to Sponsor The Big Event for the Lake Oconee Builder’s Association

Fayetteville, Georgia, 2023-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Aaron’s Home Tech is pleased to announce that they will sponsor The Big Event for the Lake Oconee Builder’s Association, held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10 am to 4 pm. The event will take place at Lake Oconee Village and is open to the public with free admission.

Aaron’s Home Tech proudly sponsors The Big Event, an annual family festival designed to educate families on the products and services available to homeowners through the Lake Oconee Builder’s Association. This year’s event will feature more than 144 local exhibitors, including Aaron’s Home Tech, who will showcase the latest innovations in home technology, including home theaters, home security systems, and home automation. In addition to the exhibitors, visitors can enjoy great food, beer and wine, entertainment, and a fun kid’s zone. Door prizes are available, and parking is free.

Aaron’s Home Tech aims to simplify the modern home with the latest innovations that will give homeowners complete control over their homes. They offer the newest technology to make life easier.

Anyone interested in learning about The Big Event held by the Lake Oconee Builder’s Association can find out more by visiting the Aaronshometech.com website or calling 1-770-461-3477.

About Aaron’s Home Tech: Aaron’s Home Tech provides residential and commercial technology services to streamline homes and businesses and help customers find the best solutions to simplify their lives. Their team offers the latest technology innovations to create a more comfortable, safer environment. They work with customers to develop custom solutions to meet their needs and budgets.

Company: Aaron’s Home Tech

Address: 110 Washington Ave

City: Fayetteville

State: GA

Zip code: 30214

Telephone number: 1-770-461-3477