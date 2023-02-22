A New Brand Refresh Just Announced from Same Day UK Couriers

The UK courier market is a very wide and diverse one. Somerset Same Day Couriers have recently undertaken a major re-brand and this can only be good for the industry as well as for their clients.

Reading, United Kingdom, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Formerly known as Somerset Same Day Couriers, Same Day UK Couriers is a whole new set up and facelift for the business. A long established and well known name in the UK courier and logistics industry, the rebrand to this business is there to help cement their name at the top of industry now nationwide. Where they have dominated the county of Somerset, there are now bigger plans in place for the business.

From a strategic point of view, there was only ever going to be so much work to tender for and win in Somerset. This is why the attention had to turn elsewhere and bigger ideas needed to be pursued. Their website is on merit of a high standard and so too is their wider reputation; next up was the need for a re-think of their marketing strategy. Bigger plans needed to be made and with this, this is why they will now be targeting the wider UK market.

“This is a no brainer to be fair. We had taken the brand as far as we could under the old brand as Somerset Same Day Couriers, said Innes Donaldson, heading up the new strategy working for Bristol Marketing Company.” “Whilst it has been lovely to build them up from zero in Somerset, there were some major restrictions under that brand name. It will be exciting to see where we can now go under the UK-based brand name“.

All of their services will remain the same. The same too can be said for their working practices and ethos. Basically, if anything, they will be able to do more now. All of this is also vital if they are to compete and evolve in a very touch and go market at the moment. As a brand under the GMR Sameday Courier umbrella, they have a strong management team in place to ensure the brand change over is able to take place with little to no disruption. This is in the wider sense of all of this.

In terms of the service offering pallet courier services, refrigerated courier services and of course Same Day Courier Services will be very much at the forefront of their offering. For anyone who knows this business well, they are now also looking at how to make their processes even more effective. This is yet another clear statement of intent as to how they wish to keep on improving their business.

Overall, the new website will offer more than just nice and fresh branding and market appeal. The website is very clear and easy to use and there is an instant quote option. The website will let the end user specify postcodes, delivery type, collection date and time and so much more. It is all clear to see from the design, all of this has been very clearly and concisely thought up to benefit the customer.

