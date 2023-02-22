Transportation Management System Market Growth, Cost Analysis and Forecast till 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Transportation Management System Market- by Mode (Railways, Roadways, Airways, and Maritime), by Application (Consumer Goods & Retail, Parcel & Package, Fire Station, Hospital, Travel, and Tourism), by Deployment (Hosted and On-Premises), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The transportation management system market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the transportation management system industry.

Transportation Management System Industry Outlook

The global transportation management system market size is expected to register a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The transportation management system market includes the revolution of industries due to digitalization, population explosion, and the rising development of smart cities. The growth in this sector is due to digitalization and heavily investing in technological development to automate and streamline the business processes through tracking goods, wireless connections, and handheld devices for the staff.

Transportation Management System Industry Dynamics

Digital technologies are transforming the landscape of the transportation Industry, encouraging transportation companies and third-party providers to adopt transportation management systems for supply chain management and transportation activities.

An increase in cloud applications has created positive growth in the transportation industry that will boost the growth of the transportation management system market.

The increased adoption of analytics solutions in the transportation sector has led to an increase in the demand for transportation management systems.

The safety of data is one of the key challenges for the growth of the transportation management system market.

Failures in shipments and delivery can lead to significant losses to the industry, but the adoption of the transportation management system has led to exponential growth in the transportation sector.

Impact of COVID-19 on Transportation Management System Market

The global impacts of the COVID-19 are significantly affecting the transportation management system market. COVID-19 is projected to influence the supply chain and services industry dramatically. Changes in regulatory policies and significant impacts on the transportation industry may have substantial consequences for the transportation management system market growth.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global transportation management system market study based on mode, application, and deployment.

Based on the mode, the transportation management system market has been segmented into –

Railways

Roadways

Airways

Maritime

Based on the application, the transportation management system market has been segmented into –

Consumer goods and retail

Parcel and package

Fire station

Hospital

Travel and tourism

Mining

Based on the deployment, the transportation management system market has been segmented into –

Hosted

On-Premises

Transportation Management System Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global Transportation Management System Market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the global transportation management system market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project a high growth rate in the global transportation management system market due to rapid growth in the automotive and transportation industry across the region.

Transportation Management System Market Key Competitors Includes –

The global transportation management system market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players across the globe. the key companies operating in the global transportation management system market are

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Manhattan Associates

Descartes

JDA Software, Inc.

CTSI-Global

Inet-Logistics GMBH

BluJay Solutions

Mercury Gate International, Inc.

Efkon AG

Metro Infrasys Private Limited

TMW Systems, Inc.

The transportation management system market report thoroughly analyzes macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market player’s presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

