Lapels Cleaners Expands Further into South Charlotte with Indian Land Location

Indian Land, NC, Charlotte, NC, Fort Mill, SC and Naples, FL, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — For many, York County, South Carolina represents the future, an area that stands as one of the fastest growing counties in the U.S. Just one mile from York County sits the future of garment care with the opening of Lapels Cleaners of Indian Land at 6257 Carolina Commons Drive, Indian Land.

Todd Huston, owner of Lapels Cleaners of Fort Mill (855 Gold Hill Road, Fort Mill, SC), SC and Lapels Cleaners of Berewick in Charlotte, NC (4815 Berewick Town Center Drive, Charlotte), acquired this location, previously a Natural Green Cleaners. Lapels Cleaners of Indian Land began operations on December 19. A Grand Opening will be held on April 1.

“It was a fairly straightforward transaction. Since it’s a satellite location, we were able to conduct business as Lapels Cleaners of Indian Land on day one—clothing from the store is cleaned at our plant at Lapels Cleaners of Fort Mill,” said Huston.

Added Huston, “In terms of why the acquisition? Well, the pandemic changed a lot of things for a lot of people. That’s led many to realize they could live and work anywhere and nearby York County was one of those places where people wanted to relocate. With the growth in population comes the need for the variety of cleaning services we offer at Lapels. Whether you were a customer of the previous cleaners or new to the area, you’re going to love what Lapels brings to the table.”

The crown jewel of Lapels’ offerings is an eco-friendly dry-cleaning experience they have pioneered over the past two decades. That process features a partnership agreement with GreenEarth®, the dry cleaning industry’s only non-toxic cleaning alternative. Using GreenEarth’s solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels is one of the few dry cleaners able to boast that there is no hazardous waste in their process. Their environmentally friendly cleaning process has no odor and is gentler on clothes, thus lengthening the life of clothes.

“I have a degree in fashion design. Before opening Lapels Cleaners of Fort Mill, I had a very long and successful management career in retail, specifically in apparel. I have never seen a dry cleaning process that cleans and extends the life of clothing like Lapels,” said Huston.

Huston spent nearly three decades in the fashion retail industry in nearly all facets of the business—sales, marketing, merchandising, operations. Looking for a new challenge, he began researching franchise opportunities where he could best utilize his sales, marketing and organizational skills. Huston chose Lapels Dry Cleaning for its superior business concept and product, in addition to the need for more and better garment cleaners in the greater Charlotte area.

“Lapels Cleaners also sets itself apart with our customer service,” said Huston, who was named Lapels Franchise Owner of the Year in 2019 and 2020. “And that’s another area where we will delight customers.”

Lapels customers are greeted to a warm and inviting reception area, with friendly customer service representatives, and alteration services. Lapels offers its customers Automatic Rewards earning them credit towards free dry cleaning for every dollar they spend, Loyalty Programs, a VIP Program which eliminates the need to wait in line, the use of a 24 Hour Drop Off Service and Home Delivery. Same day service is also available with pick-up after 5 pm.

Current hours for Lapels Cleaners of Indian Land are Monday through Friday, 9:30am to 6 pm and Saturday 10 am to 4 pm and will be expanding after the Grand Opening. For complete information on Lapels Cleaners of Indian Land, please visit https://mylapels.com/locations/indian-land/

Lapels Cleaners – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners

Each Lapels Cleaners store offers a full slate of services, including dry cleaning; wash, dry & fold; shirt service; tailoring; wedding gown preservation; suede and leather processing; shoe repair.

Lapels Cleaners has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked again on the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the country’s top Franchise Systems. Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Cleaners has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.

Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Cleaners and Clean Brands CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.

Lapels Cleaners is part of Clean Brands, a franchisor for the largest garment care company on the planet. Clean Brands’ holdings include: Lapels Cleaners (https://mylapels.com/), Martinizing Cleaners (https://www.martinizing.com), 1-800-Dry Clean (https://www.1-800-dryclean.com), and Pressed4Time (https://pressed4time.com).

Clean Brands corporate offices are located at 711 5th Avenue South, Suite 210 in Naples, FL.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Cleaners, contact Michael Eisner at meisner@cleanfranchisebrands.com or 781-829-8780.