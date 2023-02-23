Mobilelink Announces New Location in West Virginia

Sugar Land, Texas, United States, 2023-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Mobilelink, a Cricket Wireless authorized retailer, mounts another milestone and opens a new store for business at 58 Nitro Market PI, Cross Lane, WV 25313.

The journey began in 2005 in Sugar Land, Tx, in partnership with Cricket Wireless. It started with 2 stores and today, it has over 700 stores with 5000+ employees operating in different parts of the U.S.

Furqan Ken Khan, director of Mobilelink, dedicates this achievement to all the employees, internal and external stakeholders, and everyone else who has directly or indirectly contributed to this achievement.

He further added, “Mobilelink will continue to grow along with its peers and customers. It has and will never back down from its responsibilities to serve the community in the best of its interests, always”.

In the past, Mobilelink has received many awards and recognitions for its exemplary sales and customer relationship management. It’s also one of the fastest-growing authorized retailer chains in the U.S.

Mobilelink has always treated its employees as valued family members and has facilitated customers in the best way possible. Even during COVID-19, Mobilelink employees didn’t back down from helping the consumers in every possible manner.

Mobilelink is pleased to open its doors for business at 58 Nitro Market PI, Cross Lane, WV 25313. It wishes nothing but the very best for its customers and everyone around.