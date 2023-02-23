Developers Can Now Instantly Analyze RESTful APIs and Apache Kafka Services with New SwaggerHub Explore

https://smartbear.com/news/news-releases/developers-can-now-instantly-analyze-restful-apis/

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2023-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, is giving developers instant access to RESTful and Apache Kafka endpoints with the new SwaggerHub Explore. The free API exploration tool has an easy-to-use interface and accelerates the development lifecycle, allowing developers to easily visualize API data in a single place and quickly evaluate functionality before investing valuable time in API integration. This addresses a major developer challenge and speeds up development of high-quality software with limited resources.

“SwaggerHub Explore is a developer-centric tool that brings new innovation to the SmartBear API lifecycle portfolio of solutions,” said Sean Butler, Vice President of Product Management at SmartBear. “Developers can now gain increased visibility into API endpoints while better understanding their functionality. SmartBear continues delivering confidence behind developers’ code with SwaggerHub Explore.”

Thousands of organizations use Apache Kafka, including internet giants, car manufacturers, and stock exchanges, and has more than 5 million unique lifetime downloads. REST APIs are the most common APIs used across the web. The challenge is that conventional methods to explore API behavior create a lot of friction. It can be resource-intensive and slow down development speeds but is necessary to avoid integrating APIs that are not ready. In today’s competitive and time-constrained environment, making the wrong API decisions can impact top and bottom lines.

SwaggerHub Explore simplifies the entire process by offering visibility to developers for investigating multiprotocol RESTful and Apache Kafka endpoints. Developers can send a request and receive an instant response, finding out more about API behaviors, saving time and effort during the integration process. Once developers understand how an API works, they can confidently integrate it and go to market with their releases.

As part of the SmartBear API Developer Lifecycle platform and an integrated part of SwaggerHub, SwaggerHub Explore was designed to meet developers where they are in their API journey as well as reduce context switching between tools. SwaggerHub Explore represents the next step in delivering higher-valued tools to engineering teams while streamlining the work they need to do to maintain different products.

SwaggerHub Explore provides capabilities that API developers need without introducing complexity in the SwaggerHub collaboration environment. SmartBear continues to drive an integrated API developer lifecycle platform with the goal of delighting developers, supporting open and universal protocols, and hardening the platform to be enterprise-ready. SmartBear also continues to prioritize releasing new protocols in the near future to provide the best developer experience possible.

SwaggerHub is the API platform of choice for developers who are building, testing, and deploying the highest quality APIs. For more information on SwaggerHub Explore, go to:

https://swagger.io/tools/swaggerhub-explore/

Register for the webinar, “How to Dive into API Behavior and Integrate Faster,” on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at: https://smartbear.com/resources/webinars/how-to-dive-into-api-behavior/

About SmartBear

SmartBear provides a portfolio of trusted tools that give software development teams around the world visibility into end-to-end quality through test management and automation, API development lifecycle, and application stability, ensuring each software release is better than the last. Award winning tools include SwaggerHub, TestComplete, BugSnag, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, and PactFlow, among others. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, we meet customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. SmartBear is committed to ethical corporate practices and social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities we serve. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

