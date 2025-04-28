RPost Unveils Major RMail App Update for Salesforce, Boosting E-Sign, Encryption & Email Tracking

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, a leader in secure and verifiable electronic messaging, has announced a significant software update to its RMail app for Salesforce.com users. The update introduces a powerful “Send: Track, Prove, Sign, Encrypt” button within the Salesforce interface, empowering users to send emails, quotes, and contracts with advanced features such as message and attachment encryption, e-signature capture, open tracking, and verifiable delivery proof. These tools enhance compliance, accountability, and process automation across industries like insurance, healthcare, finance, and human resources.

With this update, RPost bridges the functionality gap between its popular Microsoft Outlook app and Salesforce, offering a consistent, secure user experience. The app supports sending from company-wide or workflow addresses and integrates with Salesforce email-to-case routing, ensuring emails, proof receipts, and signed contracts are easily tracked and stored. RPost CEO Zafar Khan highlights that the update is built in collaboration with customers to enhance automation while maintaining security and compliance. The upgraded app is now available on AppExchange with free trials for new users and complimentary updates for existing customers.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/rpost-updates-app-salesforce-com-fill-data-privacy-compliance-e-signature-gaps