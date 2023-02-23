Cornerstone Periodontics & Implant Dentistry Educates on Dental Implants: Surgery, Advantages, Risks

Dental implants are small titanium posts surgically placed into the jawbone to act as an artificial tooth root. Once the implant is placed, a crown is attached to the top to complete the replacement tooth. Dental implants can replace a single missing tooth, multiple missing teeth, or even an entire arch of teeth.

Edinburg, TX, 2023-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Cornerstone Periodontics & Implant Dentistry, a leading dental implant center in Houston, is pleased to educate the public on dental implant surgery’s benefits and potential risks. Dental implants are an effective solution for missing teeth, providing a permanent, natural-looking alternative to bridges or dentures. However, like any surgical procedure, risks are involved, and patients should be well-informed before undergoing treatment.

Dental implants are designed to look and function like natural teeth to provide a more comfortable, confident smile. One of the primary advantages of dental implants is their permanence. Unlike bridges or dentures, dental implants need not be replaced periodically. With proper care, they can last a lifetime.

However, there are some risks involved with dental implant surgery. As with any surgery, infection, bleeding, and nerve damage are chances. Additionally, some patients may experience implant failure, which occurs when the implant does not properly fuse to the jawbone.

Before dental implant surgery, patients should discuss the potential risks with their dentist and ensure they are good candidates. Factors such as age, overall health, and the jawbone’s condition will be considered when determining eligibility for dental implants.

At Cornerstone Periodontics & Implant Dentistry, our experienced team of dental professionals works closely with patients to ensure they are well informed about their dental implant options. We offer various options, including traditional implants, All-on-4 implants, and mini implants, to provide customized solutions for each patient’s unique needs.

For more information on dental implants and to schedule a consultation with one of our dental implant specialists, contact Cornerstone Periodontics & Implant Dentistry today.