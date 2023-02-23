Emergency Dental Care Near Shreveport

Shreveport, LA, 2023-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Residents needing emergency dental care can now rely on the newly opened Emergency Dental Care clinic in Shreveport. The clinic provides emergency dental services to help patients requiring immediate attention, regardless of the time of day or night.

The clinic offers many services, including tooth extractions, root canal therapy, and emergency fillings. They also provide comprehensive dental examinations, cleanings, and cosmetic dental services like teeth whitening & veneers.

The clinic’s experienced dental professionals are committed to providing compassionate, efficient, and effective care to every patient. With years of experience and state-of-the-art equipment, the team can provide high-quality care in a comfortable and welcoming environment.

The clinic’s founder said, “We understand dental emergencies can be stressful and painful, and we’re here to help. Our goal is to provide fast and effective treatment to alleviate pain and prevent further dental problems from occurring.”

The clinic offers flexible appointment times, including evening and weekend appointments, to ensure that patients can receive the care they need at a convenient time. In addition, the clinic offers a variety of payment options, including insurance, financing, and credit cards, to make dental care accessible to all patients.

Emergency Dental Care is conveniently located in the heart of Shreveport and serves patients. The clinic also welcomes walk-ins and offers same-day appointments for emergency cases.

The clinic’s services are precious during the COVID-19 pandemic when many regular dental offices have reduced their hours or closed entirely. Emergency Dental Care is taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of patients and staff, including screening patients for symptoms, wearing personal protective equipment, and implementing rigorous cleaning and disinfection procedures.

Patients can feel confident receiving the highest quality care at Emergency Dental Care. The clinic has already received positive reviews from patients who appreciate the fast, friendly service and the effective treatment they receive.

Scruggs Family Dentistry was great – he explained everything clearly and comforted me. One patient, Michael, said, “I had a terrible toothache and couldn’t get an appointment with my regular dentist. I called Emergency Dental Care, and they could see me right away. I’m so grateful for their help!”

With its convenient location, flexible hours, and commitment to patient care, Emergency Dental Care is poised to become a trusted provider of emergency dental services in the Shreveport area. Patients can call +1 318-450-6456 to schedule an appointment or learn more about the clinic’s services by visiting the website scruggsdentistry.com