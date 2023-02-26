Saelig Introduces High Performance Compact Amplicon Impact-D Embedded PC Range

New York, USA, 2023-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the Impact-D 1100A series – rugged, powerful, yet small DIN rail mountable embedded computers designed by Amplicon, the UK market-leading manufacturer of industrial computers. This important extension to their embedded computer range – Impact-D 100EL-A and Impact-D 1100A – offers new levels of CPU and graphics performance, with integrated IoT and AI features, real-time performance, manageability, security, and functional safety.

Featuring the powerful 11th gen Intel® Core™ Tiger Lake processor, the Impact-D 1100A benefits from its power efficient quad-core SoC. With its low power draw and innovative technologies, such as Intel’s Time Coordinated Computing (Intel® TCC), the 1100A is capable of running complex processing applications with ultra-low latency and fast cycle times. Designed for complex AI workloads and IoT edge applications, the Impact-D 1100A features Intel® Deep Learning Boost (Intel® DL Boost) and Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics, making the system perfect for a wide range of applications requiring high end graphics and complex computation right to the edge. The Impact-D 1100A offers a wide range of I/O and connectivity, meeting the demanding requirements of modern industrial applications. This includes multiple serial ports, LAN, USB, Display port and HDMI. The addition of optional Wi-Fi and Cellular capabilities makes this unit IoT edge-ready and capable of tackling the challenges of industry 4.0.

The Impact-D 100EL-A series is a powerful addition to the Amplicon ATOM-based range of embedded computers. Utilizing Intel’s high performance Elkhart Lake processors, the new systems are ideal for high processing edge applications that require ultra-low power performance in a small form factor. The new Impact-D 100EL-A has been designed to address the challenges of edge computing, providing more connectivity, more bandwidth, and higher levels of security.

Enhanced for workload consolidation and IoT-centric requirements, the new systems come with Integrated IoT, AI and real time capabilities. Key features include the Intel® Programmable Services Engine (Intel® PSE), a dedicated offload engine for IoT functions, Intel® Time Coordinated Computing (Intel® TCC), Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) for real-time data transmission and Intel® Safety Island (Intel® SI) for functional safety.

With a wealth of I/O and Wi-Fi capability the Impact-D 100EL-A allows for seamless connectivity between remote IoT devices and wireless networks. The range of I/O ports includes three USB, two RJ45 LAN and two RS232/422/485 with options for four additional RS323 COM ports.

The new products are listed in the Amplicon USA website:

The new Impact-D series is made by Amplicon, Europe’s market-leading manufacturer of industrial computers, and is available now from Saelig Company, Inc., Amplicon’s USA technical distributor.