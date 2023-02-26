Middletown Landscaping Announces Launch of New Website

Middletown Township, NJ, 2023-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Middletown Landscaping, the leading landscape service provider across Monmouth County and New Jersey, is delighted to announce the launch of its new website – https://landscapingmiddletownnj.com/.

The new website has been designed to create a user-friendly browsing experience that enables visitors to navigate and discover more about the company’s comprehensive services in all residential, commercial, and municipal landscaping aspects.

It reflects the Middletown Landscaping team’s professional and transparent approach to each and every project, whether it’s lawn care services, landscape and lighting, construction, drainage and grading, soft-scaping, installing irrigation systems and synthetic grass solutions.

The website also outlines Middletown Landscaping’s design planning and process, offering an initial consultation with the client and consultation with the designer who the client will discuss the landscape’s purpose, desired features, budget, and any other relevant information.

The informative site also seeks to educate web users about the type of services they require and showcases how the team is dedicated to providing all customers with quality workmanship and excellent customer service.

“Our new, fresh-looking website is not only aimed at updating its look and feel but to enhance user experience and make it easier for existing and potential clients to find information easier and quicker,” commented company owner William P. Wilson.

Middletown Landscaping, based at 107 Tindall Rd #21, is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday from 08:00 – 18:00; Saturday 09:00 – 15:00, and Sunday 10:00 – 14:00.

For those seeking to book an appointment or further details about the company’s services, email: media@landscapingmiddletownnj.com or call: (732) 936-7259.