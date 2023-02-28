Marriage and Family Law Board Certified Attorney, Grant Gisondo, Expands His Practice

West Palm Beach, Florida, 2023-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — Grant Gisondo, a Board Certified Marriage and Family Law Attorney, is proud to announce the expansion of his practice with new locations in Stuart, Delray Beach, and West Palm Beach, Florida.

In addition to his years of experience in the legal field, Attorney Gisondo has a passion for helping those going through difficult times. As part of his mission statement, he strives to provide his clients with a guiding light through even the darkest of situations which results in solutions. As a counselor and advisor, Attorney Gisondo works with his clients to make good decisions in both their emotional and financial futures.

“I am thrilled to be able to expand my practice and to provide my services to the residents of Stuart, Delray Beach, and West Palm Beach. I am confident that I can help guide my clients in their legal matters and provide a resolution that works for them,” said Attorney Gisondo.

Attorney Gisondo has been Board Certified in Marriage and Family Law by the Florida Bar since 2022 and is committed to providing quality legal counsel to those in need. He is a member of the Florida Bar, the Palm Beach County Bar Association, the Martin County Bar Association, and the American Bar Association.

For persons living in the Florida counties of Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Miami-Dade, Broward, Hillsborough, and Orange, and those in New York and Washington DC, Attorney Gisondo can represent you. He is available for a free, initial, in-office consultation. You will be able to ask general questions regarding Martial and Family Law and will learn how Attorney Gisondo can help your case. To make an appointment, you can call his office at (561) 530-4568. To learn about Attorney Gisondo and his Marital and Family Law practice, please visit his website https://gisondolaw.com.