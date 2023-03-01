Perimeter Security Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2022 – 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 01, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Perimeter Security Industry Overview

The global perimeter security market size was valued at USD 59.21 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2022 to 2030.

The increasing threat of terrorism and cross-border intrusions has forced governments to impose stringent standards pertaining to the safety of nations, resulting in market growth. A rise in the development of smart cities and infrastructure is the key factor driving the market. Government support for implementing different security systems at critical locations is on the rise. Technological advancements in the field of automation have resulted in the rapid adoption of the latest techniques, such as video analytics and aerial drones to provide better results.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of the Global Perimeter Security Market

With the growing safety concerns among people, manufacturers have come up with new multilayered perimeter protection solutions. Some of the technologies that are gaining popularity are electronic fencing with sensors and infrared and integrated fiber-optic intrusion detection systems. Perimeter security systems find applications particularly at national borders, military & defense sectors, government offices, commercial domains, banks, correctional sites, and other huge industrial plants in various segments.

Recent years have witnessed a tremendous rise in illegal activities, breaches of security systems, planned crimes, and terrorism activities. This has led to increased awareness among citizens as well as industries and governments. As a result, various security systems are deployed at different locations in an attempt to strengthen security. However, the increasing cost of implementing these systems is estimated to hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, improving the reliability of the systems is a challenge for all manufacturers.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Electronic Security Industry Related Reports

X-ray Security Screening Market – The global X-ray security screening market size was valued at USD 3,208.2 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2023 to 2030.

The global X-ray security screening market size was valued at USD 3,208.2 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2023 to 2030. Contactless Biometrics Technology Market – The global contactless biometrics technology market size was valued at USD 6.92 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Perimeter Security Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global perimeter security market on the basis of system, service, end-use, and region:

Perimeter Security System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Access Control

Alarms & Notification

Intrusion Detection

Video Surveillance

Barrier

Others

Perimeter Security Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

System Integration & Consulting

Risk Assessment & Analysis

Managed Services

Maintenance & Support

Perimeter Security End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Commercial

Government

Industrial

Military & Defense

Transportation

Others

Perimeter Security Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Perimeter Security Industry include

Axis Communications AB

Barrier1 Systems, Inc.

Optex, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Tyco International Ltd.

Puretech Systems

Senstar Corp.

Delta Scientific Corp.

RBtec Perimeter Security Systems

Cias Elettronica Srl

Order a free sample PDF of the Perimeter Security Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter