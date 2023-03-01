Secure Logistics Market Share, Outlook and Forecast Analysis by Types to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 01, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Secure Logistics Industry Overview

The global secure logistics market size was valued at USD 73.10 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030.

This is owing to the increasing money circulation across the globe. The rising security concerns among corporates and banks have increased the requirement for secure movement and management services for currency. The European Union has established a structure for overcoming the constraints and facilitating the mobility of production factors, which include land, labor, and capital. The banking industry across the globe is transforming owing to the changes in technical innovation and deregulation of financial services.

Banking in emerging economies is traditionally a highly protected industry having regulated deposits and restrictions for domestic and foreign entry. However, technological advancements and macroeconomic pressures have forced the banking industry to open up the market to foreign competition. BRICS countries are also expected to have a large inflow of Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) among other emerging economies. The growing skilled labor force, rapid globalization, and a rise in the number of young consumers have acted as the driving factors in these regions.

In addition, the increasing number of High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs) and the growing need for wealth management services are expected to influence the growth of the banking sector in the emerging market. High net-worth individuals will invest in cash deposits, real estate, debt portfolios, and equities. The State Bank of India (SBI), for instance, is focusing on wealth management, retail banking, and personal banking services.

Secure Logistics Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global secure logistics market on the basis of application, type, and region:

Secure Logistics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Cash Management

Diamonds, Jewelry & Precious Metals

Manufacturing

Others

Secure Logistics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Static

Mobility

Secure Logistics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Secure Logistics Industry include

Brink’s Incorporated

CargoGuard

CMS Info Systems (CMS)

G4S Limited

GardaWorld

Lemuir Group

Loomis AB

Maltacourt

PlanITROI, Inc.

Prosegur

