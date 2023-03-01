Eye Tracking Market In-depth Analysis by Types, Application and Manufacturers till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 01, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Eye Tracking Industry Overview

The global eye tracking market size was valued at USD 638.8 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.4% from 2022 to 2030.

The increasing use of smart sensors for process control and decision making and the rising demand for contactless biometrics coupled with the growing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and Augmented Reality (AR) in consumer electronics & other commercial applications areas are expected to drive the market growth significantly. The industry has been gaining prominence due to the increasing adoption of the vision capturing technology in commercial spaces, particularly in industries and sectors including retail, healthcare, research, automotive, consumer electronics, government & defense, and security & surveillance.

The optical tracking system, also known as the video-based eye-tracker is the most popular type of vision capturing system among users. It leverages trackers to continuously record the sight movement and the position of the individual being tracked. Eye-tracking technologies are widely used for market research, web marketing, and analyzing advertisements in print and digital media. For instance, in June 2021, Tobii Pro launched Sticky, an online self-service platform used for advertising researchers and marketing that combines emotion recognition and webcam eye tracking with online survey questions that make advanced quantitative research simple.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of the Global Eye Tracking Market

A significant growth driver for the market is the increasing demand for contactless biometrics. The biometric system is used mainly for security purposes in prison management systems and the defense sector. Defense organizations and police departments deploy iris biometric scanners to identify individuals to tighten their security arrangements. For instance, the Maine Department of Corrections in Washington, D.C., has implemented iris scanning technology, a contactless technology that is much faster than fingerprint scanning technology. The technology is being used to track the jail inmates, authenticate their identity before granting entry into restricted premises, and verify the identity of visitors.

However, vision capturing is a relatively new technology. Hence, there are only a few established players offering integrated vision-capturing solutions. These players focus on striking strategic partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and expanding their R&D activities. For instance, in January 2017, EyeTech Digital Systems, Inc. partnered with Quantum Rehab to introduce vision-controlled wheelchairs, which would be helpful for individuals who are unable to use the hand control system. The vision tracker technology is mounted directly onto the tablet or desktop that is further integrated within the wheelchair to allow the user to control the wheelchair-using vision movements.

There is an increased demand for Assistive communicators, such as Gaze interaction technology, which improves people’s lives with disabilities. This device is a computer access approach that allows people with disabilities to navigate and control a computer with their eyes; all the functions like activating, selecting, and scrolling can be done through the eyes. For instance, Tobii launched Tobii Dynavox, which provides speech generating devices, communication apps, eye gaze, and eye tracker enable devices based on Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) for people with disabilities.

The application of eye-tracking technology in VR & ARis increasing with the development of AI in gaming sectors. The market players focus on partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their R&D activities. For instance, in March 2022, Tobii collaborated with Ready Player (an avatar platform that allows consumers to make a 3D avatar in many apps and games) and LIV (a game streaming company that enables creators to broadcast themselves live from inside VR) to create avatars more authentic and expressive in the Metaverse.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Next Generation Technologies Industry Related Reports

Quality Management Software Market – The global quality management software market size was valued at USD 9.37 billion in 2022 and is expected to record a compound annual growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The global quality management software market size was valued at USD 9.37 billion in 2022 and is expected to record a compound annual growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% from 2023 to 2030. Digital Transformation Market – The global digital transformation market size was evaluated at USD 731.13 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 26.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Eye Tracking Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global eye tracking market on the basis of type, component, location, application, and region:

Eye Tracking Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Eye Attached Tracking

Optical Tracking

Electrooculography

Eye Tracking Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Hardware

Software

Eye Tracking Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Remote

Mobile

Eye Tracking Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Healthcare

Retail

Research

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

Eye Tracking Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Eye Tracking Industry include

Tobii AB

SR Research Ltd.

iMotions A/S

Gazepoint Research Inc.

EyeTech Digital Systems, Inc.

EyeTracking, Inc.

Mirametrix Inc.

Seeing Machines Ltd.

Smart Eye AB

LC Technologies, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Eye Tracking Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter