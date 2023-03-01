What is the Surgical Equipment Market Growth?

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 01, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Surgical Equipment Industry Overview

The global surgical equipment market size was valued at USD 14.34 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030. Factors such rising geriatric population, rise in the incidence of lifestyle diseases that eventually require surgery, growing healthcare costs, and large unmet surgical needs are primarily driving the market. Furthermore, increasing technological advancement in minimally invasive surgeries, reduced hospital stay post-surgery, and a rise in the number of ambulatory surgical centers are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on the market. The market observed a sharp fall in the sales of surgical equipment. The lockdowns and restrictions led by the government led to a major disruption in the supply chain. On the other hand, due to a change in healthcare priorities and as a precautionary measure to constrain the spread of the virus, several surgeries and procedures were postponed. This led to a major backlog in the number of surgical procedures performed, thereby affecting the market negatively.

Several ambulatory surgical centers had to be shut down due to the huge losses that they had to incur as a result of the pandemic. However, with the introduction of vaccines and increased focus by the governments on strategized plans for further outbreaks, the market has recovered in the past year. Moreover, the backlogs that were created due to the pandemic are now being taken care of, and hence the market is further projected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

The increasing geriatric population is a key factor contributing to the growth of the market. Individuals that are aged 60 and above are at a higher risk of developing disorders that require surgery compared to the younger population. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of hip replacements among people 45 and over was 310,800 in 2019.

Surgical Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical equipment market based on product, application, and region:

Surgical Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Surgical Sutures & Staplers

Handheld Surgical Devices

Electrosurgical Devices

Surgical Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Neurosurgery

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

Wound Closure

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

Others

Surgical Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

December 2020: Zimmer Biomet announced the acquisition of A&E Medical Corp, a surgical device maker.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global surgical equipment market include:

Braun Melsungen Ag

Smith & Nephew plc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Alcon Laboratories Inc.

Aspen Surgical Products, Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Ethicon Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

