eHealth Market demand is boosted by The Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases and Technological Advancements

eHealth Industry Overview

The global eHealth market size was valued at USD 204.32 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% from 2022 to 2030. The eHealth offers cost-effective healthcare delivery in both high and low-income countries. As a result, the World Health Organization (WHO) is promoting eHealth and urging member states to form a strategic plan for the deployment of digital health services in the various domain of the healthcare sector, acting as a high-impact rendering driver for the growth of this industry.

Over the forecast period, the COVID-19 influence is projected to drive the market for eHealth solutions. Key Players such as Allscripts Healthcare offer packages of COVID-19 solutions for providers that address disease-specific needs inside SunriseTM EHR, Parago EHR, and Allscripts Care Director, aiming to reduce screening and monitoring time.

As a result of the sedentary lifestyle of people, the prevalence of lifestyle-associated disorders such as hypertension and diabetes is expected to witness a hike over the forecast period. These diseases demand round-the-clock monitoring of various physiological parameters such as blood pressure and blood sugar levels. These allow integration of healthcare data with portable devices and further this can be forwarded to the physician which gives real-time access to data and reduces errors, thereby boosting the demand for eHealth.

Increasing awareness among people about eHealth and rising acceptance levels among healthcare professionals, coupled with evidence of the efficiency of using this technology is anticipated to result in substantial growth for this industry. However, rising demand for the secure infrastructure of data privacy and growing security concerns are expected to inhibit the growth of these services during the forecast period. In addition, the lack of supporting infrastructure in developing regions with the high cost of health IT tools is expected to restrain the growth of this industry.

eHealth Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global eHealth market based on product, service, end-use, and region:

eHealth Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Big Data for Health

Electronic Health Record (EHR)

Health Information Systems (HIS)

mHealth

Telemedicine

eHealth Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Monitoring Services

Diagnosis Services

Healthcare Strengthening

Others

eHealth End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Providers

Insurers

Healthcare Consumers

Government

eHealth Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share Insights

May 2021: Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd launched Lytus Telemedicine. It is a platform for telemedicine/telehealth services that actively serve the U.S. and Indian markets. This launch is expected to help the company to increase the penetration of E-health services.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global eHealth market include:

Motion Computing Inc.

Epocrates Inc.

Telecare Corporation

Medisafe

SetPoint Medical

IBM

Doximity

Lift Labs

Apple

