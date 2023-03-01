Shared Mobility Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2022 – 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 02, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Shared Mobility Industry Overview

The global shared mobility market size was valued at USD 166.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Shared mobility is an emerging market wherein transportation resources and services are shared concurrently or one after the other among its users. Apart from being cost-effective and environmentally friendly, shared mobility is also convenient. Because of this, shared mobility will only partially be able to replace car ownership. There has been observed a rise in customer demand for self-driving taxis and shuttles in comparatively lower density locations.

New modes and services have emerged like peer-to-peer car sharing, pooled ride-sharing, shared electric scooters, etc. This emergence has been attributed to their potential integration, automated processes, personalized travel on demand, and environment-friendly nature. The growth in penetration of connected cars and smartphones is one of the key factors driving the market for shared mobility. The increase in the cost of road vehicles and the cost of fuel, combined with a reduction in parking, especially in developed countries around the world, is estimated to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of the Global Shared Mobility Market

Additionally, shared mobility solutions are less expensive compared to other modes of transportation and eliminate limited parking problems. Various governments worldwide are launching programs to promote the growth of these solutions to reduce congestion. This has a significant impact on commuters’ lifestyles and the market as a whole, such as increased accessibility, improved transportation, reduced driving, and decreased personal car ownership. Environmental, social, and transportation system benefits are frequently realized through shared mobility schemes. Multiple ways in which commuters commute are public transit which is through shared public transport, Micro mobility (bike-sharing or scooter sharing), Automobile-based mode (via car sharing, rides, micro-transit, and Ride on-demand), Commute-based modes or ridesharing (car or vanpooling).

Other reasons that support the growth of the market for shared mobility would be lack of parking space, growing traffic congestion on the road, high cost of owning personal vehicles, and mainly high fuel prices. With rising growth in private sector employment, the market is expected to grow further since many private-sector employees would want to commute through shared mobility services. COVID-19 has had a negative impact on expanding the market for shared mobility due to changes in mobility patterns of people worldwide. Mobility of people during the pandemic decreased significantly, also diminishing the number of visits to workplaces which was one of the main reasons and drivers of the market.

The pandemic has also led to a shift in priorities regarding Commute. Pre-COVID, the emphasis of commuters would be the cost of service, convenience, and other variables like time taken and mode of transport. Now, commuters look for safe, sanitized, and lower risk of infection modes of transportation. Hence, considering health as a priority is likely to decrease the use of sharing and public transport. Moreover, due to the loss of demand in the market, car-sharing services were either reduced or suspended during the global pandemic.

The leading market players are always focused on working with car manufacturers to improve their portfolio of electric car-sharing services in Asian countries. Adopting such strategies will likely work for the market during the forecast period. The market for shared mobility is expected to witness many opportunities during new product development. The introduction of advanced/uninterrupted technology and the rise in investors in the market are essential strategies that most industry players are expected to expand their customer base in the next few years.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Automotive & Transportation Industry Related Reports

Cold Chain Market – The global cold chain market size was valued at USD 279.94 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The global cold chain market size was valued at USD 279.94 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6% from 2023 to 2030. Electric Three Wheeler Market – The global electric three wheeler market size was valued at USD 829.5 million in 2021 and is anticipated to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5 % during the forecast period.

Shared Mobility Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global shared mobility market based on service model, vehicle, and region:

Shared Mobility Service Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Ride Hailing

Bike Sharing

Ride Sharing

Car Sharing

Others

Shared Mobility Vehicles Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Cars

Two-Wheelers

Others

Shared Mobility Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Market Share Insights:

March 2022: Chalo, a Bangalore-based mobile app that books and enables bus tracking across cities, acquired Vogo, a two-wheeler shared mobility business startup. As part of this acquisition, Vogo has planned to switch to EVs (electric vehicles) in all its vehicles and extend services beyond two wheels and provide other EV models to suit market needs.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Shared Mobility market include

Car2Go

Deutsche Bahn Connect GmbH

DiDi Chuxing

Drive Now (BMW)

EVCARD

Flinkster

Grab

GreenGo

Lyft

Uber

Zipcar

Order a free sample PDF of the Shared Mobility Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter