TopCertifier Joins Elite Ranks of Durban Chamber of Commerce Members

Cape town, South Africa, 2023-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — TopCertifier is pleased to announce its induction into the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry NPC, an esteemed organization that promotes the growth and development of businesses in Durban and the surrounding areas of South Africa. The Durban Chamber of Commerce provides its members with various resources and opportunities to expand their networks, gain knowledge and expertise, and promote their businesses.

“TopCertifier- South Africa is honored to be inducted into the Durban Chamber of Commerce,” said Nishanth Harish, Vice President of Sales and Operations and Regional Head of TopCertifier- South Africa. “This is a significant achievement for our organization and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. Being a part of the Chamber will provide us with access to valuable resources and opportunities to grow our business in Durban and across lengths and breadths of South Africa.”

TopCertifier provides a wide range of Certification and Compliance Services in South Africa to help organizations meet international standards and regulations. With its expertise and experience in the industry, TopCertifier has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to achieve compliance and certification across various international standards like ISO, SOC, CMMI, PCI DSS, HACCP and many more.

“We believe that our induction into the Durban Chamber of Commerce will not only benefit TopCertifier, but also our clients,” said Mr. Vijay Boregowda, Co-founder and Director of TopCertifier. “Through the Chamber, we will be able to connect with other businesses and industry leaders, share knowledge and expertise, and stay up-to-date with the latest trends and developments in the market.”

TopCertifier is committed to providing its clients with the highest quality services and solutions, and its induction into the Durban Chamber of Commerce is a reflection of its dedication to excellence. Recently, TopCertifier was even awarded as the “Most Trusted Compliance Certification Consultancy 2022” by the MEA Markets under its category “African Excellence Awards”.

About TopCertifier

TopCertifier is a consulting firm providing Business Advisory, Training, Process Consultation & Certification Services. They operate in over 40 countries & have more than 150 consultants & auditors servicing their clients around the world. They have successfully executed over 7500 projects. Their consultants & auditors come from different backgrounds & are united by a set of shared values. They deliver certification, simple documentation & minimal efforts from the customers.