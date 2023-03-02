Hindustan Times Recognised Binmile as the Top Software Development Company for the Year 2023

NOIDA, India, 2023-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Binmile Technologies, world’s leading digital product engineering and software solutions company, announced that it has been recognised as a leading software development company by Hindustan Times, India’s second most widely read English newspaper with 7.9 readers across the country. With a continuously expanding revenue growth of 584% since 2019, Binmile is now amongst the top 10 software development companies in India.

Hindustan Times is a century old English dailies, with a newspaper circulation of over 40 lakhs and an online readership of over 10 million unique users monthly. Reporters from the leading platform cover a wide range of sections including politics, education, business, technology, automobiles, sports, lifestyle, cities, world and entertainment. The online article published by HT shortlisted India’s top software development companies on the basis of their expertise in a wide range of software solutions along with the range of options they provide for digitizing business operations based on next-gen technologies & innovation.

“Being named a top software development company by a platform like Hindustan Times is an honor. Our company is continuously expanding into multifold as we continue to onboard the world’s leading brands and deliver the top class IT services. Binmile distinguishes itself through continued client relevance, best-in-class delivery quality, and a deep commitment to purpose, solidifying its place as one of the industry’s preferred partners for navigating digital transformation”, said Sana Ansari, AVP Marketing, Binmile Technologies.

Being positioned among India’s top ten software companies by Hindustan times, is a result of Binmile’s continued investments in nurturing digital businesses and adopting the latest client-relevant digital capabilities. Ever since its establishment, Binmile has strived to be an employer of choice differentiated by its brand promise to help navigate careers forward.

The company has built and nurtured several strategic collaborations. Over the past few years, Binmile has forged new collaborations with products like Lambdatest, Microsoft, ServiceNow and Leadsquared to deliver the best software solutions to its clients across the globe.

Binmile Technologies is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. With offices in the USA, UK, Indonesia and India, our employees work with a motto to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. With our deep expertise in managing systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, across the globe, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

