Launch of the Book, “Stupid Stories” by Abu Malik (Author)

Lucknow, India, 2023-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — BFC Publications is glad to announce the launch of “Stupid Stories,” an anthology of short stories by Abbu Malik.

Life is full of stupidity, and Abbu Malik has a unique ability to observe and capture the most ridiculous moments of everyday life. From the man trying to reverse the aging process to the person losing a million by drinking tea at home, this book is packed with hilarious tales that will leave you in stitches.

With each story, Abbu Malik invites you to explore the stupidity in love, deceit, romance, sex, money, politics, and power. Whether it’s a table fan reviving your love life or a wrong number changing your destiny, there’s something for everyone in “Stupid Stories.”

This book reminds us to enjoy the ridiculousness of life and to find humor in the everyday moments that often go unnoticed. So sit back, relax, and let Abbu Malik take you on a journey through the absurdity of life. Get your copy of “Stupid Stories” now and join the laughter!

“Stupid Stories” has been made available for purchase on Amazon, Google Play Books, Flipkart and BFC Store .